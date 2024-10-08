Fans of The Lord of the Rings books and film, directed by Peter Jackson shown, are being lured to Deals Day offers | Getty Images

Amazon Big Deals Day offers Lego and fantasy adventure deals for Lord of the Rings, Star Wars and Harry Potter fans that are ideal for Christmas presents

Sci-fi fans are being lured in to Amazon’s Big Deals Days with big savings on sought-after fantasy adventure products for The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and Star Wars. Prices are being slashed only for two days.

Amazon Big Deals Days take place during Tuesday October 8 and Wednesday October 9 in the UK. Prime members will have access to thousands of special offers over those days.

Fans could save hundreds of pounds on speciality sci-fi toys, games and books ahead of Christmas. We take a look at some of the biggest moneysavers below.

Lord of the Rings deals

Fans would normally fork out £429.99 for a Lord of the Rings Rivendell Lego building set but the Deals Day offer sees the price dropped to £347.20 here.

Recreating in enormous detail the location of the Council of Elrond in Middle Earth, this set for adults comes complete with 15 Lego Lord of the Rings minifigures including Frodo, Sam, Bilbo Baggins, Boromir, Gimli, Aragorn, Legolas, Elrond and Gandalf the Grey.

For those who loved reading the books, there is a boxed book set and illustrated edition of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Normally priced at £120, Amazon has slashed the price by 50% to £60 for Deals Days here.

The books are described by Amazon as “illustrated with watercolours throughout by the acclaimed and award-winning artist, Alan Lee, Conceptual Designer on Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit films”.

Harry Potter deals on Amazon

More Lego favourites slashed in price by Amazon are for Harry Potter. The Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds Big Set for adults that includes the Astronomy Tower, Great Hall and Chamber of Secrets is reduced from £149.99 to £104.49 here.

The Hogwarts Astronomy Tower from Harry Potter is also on sale and suitable for children aged nine and over. This Lego build is usually £89.99 but will be £76.49 during the Deal Days here.

This special set includes eight minifigures of key characters plus a toy Hedwig the Owl. Figures range from Harry Potter to Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Luna Lovegood, Neville Longbottom, Draco Malfoy, Lavender Brown and Professor Slughorn.

“Great for role play,” noted Amazon. “Kids can search the sky with the telescope, check the mandrakes in the greenhouse, chill in the Ravenclaw dorm or join Slughorn's party.”

Another deal is on Hogwarts Legacay Nintendo Switch video game. This Amazon exclusive would normally set fans back £49.99 but is down to £34.99 here. The game allows players to pretend to be a witch or wizard, experiencing what it’s like to cast spells, look after magical beasts and have a go at brewing potions.

Star Wars Amazon Deals Day offers

May the force be with shoppers trying to bag special deals. Lego features heavily but there are other interesting Star Wars items too.

The Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet Set is a Clone Wars Collectible from the 2023 Series Model Collection and would normally be £59.99 but reduced to £42.74 for Prime members over Deal Days here.

It is one of Amazon’s “top rated” items with a 4.9 rating out of 5.

There is also a Lego Dark Falcon Starship Set from Star Wars suitable for children aged 10 and over. It is reduced from £159.99 to £134.88 and includes six minifigures that you can see here.

Another Lego option is for the Star Wars TIE Fighter and X-Wing Mash-up Set that sees its price slashed from £94.99 t0 £75.99.

Among the classic characters is the Star Wars R2-D2 Lego model set that includes a Darth Malek minifigure. For Amazon Deals Day, it is down from £89.99 to £64.59. There’s also his pal C-3PO in a Lego building set collectible model that is down from £124.99 to £106.24.

Separate from Lego is the Star Wars The Black Series, The Mandalorian Premium Electronic Helmet Roleplay Collectible. It is usually £136.99 but down to £88.99, offering a big saving on this toy for ages 14 and older.

There is also an Atomic Mass Game of Star Wars Legion: Clone Wars Core Set Unit Expansion for two players that is reduced from £119.99 to £65.55. It promises a miniatures game of “epic battles”.

Sci-fi fans with Prime membership need to log on to Amazon during the Deal Days to bag the savings.