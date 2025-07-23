Get 37% off the Remington PROluxe Heated Hair Rollers - just in time because big hair is back | Getty Images

Get effortless, long-lasting curls with Remington PROluxe Heated Hair Rollers.

Achieve salon-quality curls from the comfort of your home with the Remington PROluxe Heated Hair Rollers. Designed with advanced OPTIheat Technology and a quick 90-second heat-up time, this innovative styling tool delivers smooth, voluminous curls that last all day.

Actress Blake Lively recently shared a hair tutorial on Instagram using heated rollers proving that big and bouncy hair is back. The Gossip Girl star wrote: “I’m an old school devotee to hot rollers and mousse like my mama.”

In the video Blake Lively uses the Babyliss Nano Heated Rollers but at £121.87 from Amazon the Remington PROLuxe Heated Rollers are a much more affordable option.

Remington PROluxe Heated Hair Rollers

Remington PROluxe Heated Hair Rollers | Amazon

Get the look with the PROluxe set includes 20 velvet flocked rollers in two sizes allowing you to create a variety of curl types, from soft waves to fuller, defined curls. Thanks to OPTIheat Technology, both the rollers and clips are evenly heated, setting curls in as little as 5 minutes.

Key Features

The combination of medium and large rollers provides flexibility for different hair types and styles.

Offers a stronger hold without slipping or causing kinks, ensuring a smooth and secure set.

Delivers consistent heat to both rollers and clips, helping curls stay in place for up to 16 hours.

The unit is easy to store and transport. For best results, keep the lid closed while the rollers are heating.

Ideal for anyone looking to achieve professional-quality curls quickly and efficiently. Whether you're getting ready for work, a night out, or a special occasion, the PROluxe rollers are a reliable styling companion.

The Remington PROluxe Heated Hair Rollers offer a perfect combination of performance, convenience, and style. With fast results and long-lasting hold, it's a must-have for anyone serious about hair styling.

