We often think of dog training as a fun hobby, where you teach your four-legged friend some tricks. But training is also an important part of maintaining a healthy relationship with your pet. Dog training experts use tried and tested techniques to stop naughty behaviour — from nuisance barking to pulling on the lead. Anyone can learn these methods, and some dog lovers even turn training into a full-time career.

Featuring 12 hours of video lessons from a top expert, the Complete Guide to Puppy & Dog Training Bundle helps you become the next dog whisperer. The training is worth £831.55, but it’s currently available at StackSocial for only £21.50.

Just like humans, every dog has a different personality. While some canines are naturally angelic, others take a little more persuasion to behave nicely. Training your dog to listen to your commands can help you build a better relationship with your pet, as well as keep them out of trouble.

Sharon Bolt knows exactly what it takes to turn naughty dogs into perfect pets. Bolt is a top dog behaviour expert who has contributed to over 40 publications and was featured on the BBC show, “Britain’s Most Embarrassing Pets”.

In this bundle, she reveals her secrets through nine full-length courses. The lessons start with finding the right puppy for your circumstances, and knowing how to keep them happy. The training also covers barking, lead training, aggressive behaviour, natural remedies for anxiety and doggy diets. It even looks at the opportunities around professional dog training.

Order today for just £21.50 to get lifetime access to all nine courses on desktop and mobile devices, and save 97% on the full price.

