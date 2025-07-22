Michael Barton is a mad Liverpool FC fan - so the colour of his Porsche is perfect | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

When a baby’s on the way, buying competition tickets might not be top priority – but this 6p flutter landed builder Michael Barton a £75k Porsche 911 Convertible and a life-changing surprise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Michael Barton, from Harlow, entered a 6p competition to win a Porsche 911 Convertible, his partner wasn't very pleased. And a few nights later she dreamed he'd won a shopping trolley.

With a baby on the way, entering a prize draw might have been at the bottom of her priority list, but she soon apologised, because Michael's name was plucked from the draw and the £75,000 car was delivered to his building site as a complete surprise.

Michael, from Harlow in Essex, was busy working on a house extension when Katie Knight, a presenter for the prize draw firm BOTB, turned up with the keys.

“I’m absolutely shaking,” said the 39-year-old. “Nothing like this ever happens to me. It’s amazing. It couldn’t have come at a better time – we’ve got a baby due in four weeks. It's a very exciting time for us.”

Michael was surprised by Katie Knight, a presenter from BOTB | BOTB

The 911, finished in bright red, was an especially sweet win for the Liverpool fan.

“I couldn’t have picked a better colour – this is a bit of me!” he said, grinning as he sat inside and revved the engine.

“The whole experience has been surreal. I’ve seen videos of other winners online and thought I would give it a go.

"I’m a hardworking man, and the past few months I’ve really been hoping something good would happen.”

Despite falling in love with the Porsche, Michael told Katie he's likely to take the cash alternative and put it towards a deposit for a new house.

Michael's family was in on the surprise - and they helped him celebrate his life-changing win | BOTB

“This is going to help me progress to the next stage of where I want to be in my life,” he added.

Katie said: “Michael’s reaction was just brilliant – total disbelief and so much excitement.

“It’s a stunning car and such a head-turner, but with a baby on the way, I completely understand why he might take the cash. Either way, it’s an incredible prize for just 6p!”

The latest grand prize on offer is brand new house worth £725,000 in Dorset with tickets priced at just 99p.

To find out more about the prizes on offer, click here.

Discovery Cove Discover Orlando’s hidden island paradise with exclusive early booking savings £ 115.00 Buy now Buy now Tucked away in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove is the all-inclusive tropical escape most visitors don’t even know exists. Swim with dolphins, snorkel through vibrant reefs, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on white-sand beaches — all in a serene, crowd-free setting with guest numbers capped daily. Right now, you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, plus an extra 12% off with code SUNNY, and enjoy a free premium drinks package for over-21s. But hurry — these early booking savings end soon. Explore Discovery Cove deals today