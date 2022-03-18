LEGO launch new Back to the Future DeLorean set with Marty and Doc figures for 2022

LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean set

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Lego continues to delight movie lovers by bringing famous movie sets and cars to miniature life in kit form - this time, the beloved car from smash hit Back to the Future.

The latest movie-themed kit comes in the form of the DeLorean, the famous car Marty McFly uses to time travel, created by his travel companion, Dr ‘Doc’ Emmett Brown.

The Back to the Future Lego kit is available for pre-order now for £149.99 and will be released on Friday 1 April.

What’s included in the Back to the Future Lego DeLorean Kit?

The ever-so-cool looking set is designed so fans can create not one, but three different versions of the car.

Each version of the car reflects different incarnations of the car as it appears in each of the films in the Back to the Future trilogy.

The first version includes a lightning rod and plutonium chamber - what the car runs on in the original film.

As the second film heads into the future, rather than the past, the car instead has a Mr. Fusion and hover conversion attachment. There’s also a hoverboard as featured in Back the the Future II’s famous hover-chase sequence.

Version three, as you’d expect, matches the DeLorean as it appears in the western-themed Back to the Future III, with whitewall tyres and a circuit breaker.

Regardless of which iteration of the car you have built, it features authentic details film fans will recognise and appreciate - the iconic gull-wing doors, tires that fold under for flight mode, a light-up ‘flux capacitor’, an opening bonnet and swappable licence plate - most famously, the ‘Outatime’ plates.

How many pieces are there in the Lego DeLorean set?

Made up of 1872 pieces, this is a challenging set to put together. The finished model measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 14 in. (35 cm) long and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide.

Naturally, it comes with Marty and Doc mini-figures, so once you’ve built your DeLorean you can take them on adventures of your own. Great Scott!

It’s the latest in a run of iconic Lego sets depicting film and TV shows, from Titanic , Star Wars , Home Alone to The Batman .

The Back to the Future kit is the second iteration of the films being rendered in Lego form.

In 2013, a mini-figure scale DeLorean was released as part of the Lego Ideas range (fan-made designs). This latest version is considerably bigger, more interactive - and, frankly, cooler.