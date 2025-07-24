Flat batteries can be an absolute nightmare - so keeping one of these packs to hand could save the day | Amazon

This compact but powerful jump starter can revive petrol engines up to 6L – and it’s under £32 in a limited-time deal.

This must be one of the cheapest heavy-duty jump-start packs on sale right now, and it's beefy enough to start up a six-litre engine.

These battery boosters are a great thing to have stashed in your boot for a rainy day because, at any given moment, they can leap into life and jump-start a vehicle after its battery dies.

With two USB ports, it can also double as a huge power bank | Amazon

They're great for people who use their car infrequently, people who own motorbikes, campervans, boats, horse boxes, and other occasional-use vehicles, or just people paranoid enough to always have a backup plan.

Gone are the days when you'd have to wave a pair of jump leads at passers-by in the hope they have the time and inclination to pull over and share some of their battery with you - these units pack in a powerful lithium battery that stays topped up for months, ready to burst into action and start your car.

It will start a petrol engine up to the size of six litres, or a diesel engine up to three litres. If your battery is completely dead, it might struggle to start larger engines, but it's got power to spare for smaller engines.

This model even has a torch built in, which would be handy for low-light maintenance jobs, and it doubles as a huge power bank - so you can charge up your smartphone, or any other USB device, while you're out and about.

As a safety net, then, for the sake of just over £30, this is a bit of an automotive essential. It might just get you out of a proper pickle one day.

Because it's a limited-time deal, we don't know how long the 47% saving will last for, or how many are in stock - so grab one before the price shoots up again.

