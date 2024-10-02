Aldi Specialbuys for October are here

I got a sneak preview of Aldi Specialbuys for October that cover Halloween and Bonfire Night parties and start of Christmas products

I got a first look at Aldi’s Autumn deals throughout October and it’s a big month of offers with Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas approaching. There’s plenty of party must-haves but also the first date when advent calendars will go on sale along with themed specials for the home.

What’s got me most excited are events for luxury winter home and kitchen deals and pamper gifts, which will come in handy to spread out the cost of Christmas. Some of the big items to make savings on include a range of air fryers from £39.99. While parents will be anxious to get in line for toy deals this month.

Below are the dates to diary to get at the front of the queue for Aldi Specialbuys, which you can browse on its website here. There’s also some of the products that are set to be popular among shoppers when new items are released every Thursday and Sunday.

Thursday October 3 Specialbuys at Aldi

Taste of India, toys and Halloween decorations for flowers go on sale. There’s a wide range of Indian foods including Patak’s pastes for £1.49, a 5kg bag of Basmati Rice for £6.99 and curry sauces from £1.49.

Among the toys is a Chunky Truck for £14.99, suitable for toddlers 18 months and over. Choose between a fire engine, cement mixer and tipper truck, although there may be a delay on these reaching stores, according to Aldi.

There’s also a Monster High Doll, just in time for Halloween, for £9.99. Halloween decorative picks under the flowers section cost £1.69 each and range from Day of the Dead masks to Halloween signs on sticks, ideal for placing in pots or flower arrangements.

Dual Zone Air Fryer is among Aldi's Winter Kitchen offers | Aldi

Sunday October 6 Specialbuys at Aldi

As the cold weather looms, Aldi holds its Winter Kitchen event on October 6 with two air fryers set to be popular with shoppers. The Dual Zone Air Fryer from Ambiano is £59.99 while the Ambiano XL Air Fryer is £39.99. More detail on these can be found at the Aldi Specialbuys section here.

There is also a cast aluminium stock pot for £19.99, a milk frother for the same price and a rice cooker for £14.99 to look out for.

Thursday October 10 Specialbuys at Aldi

Wooden toys are the theme on October 10 and it is a big week for parents and grandparents. Highlights include a three-storey wooden doll’s house for £39.99 and a wooden horse box that acts as a beauty station for £24.99.

There will be big scale children’s play areas and sets on offer that is ideal timing ahead of Christmas.

Painters will be interested in a wooden double-sided easel for £24.99.

Aldi's Wooden Toy Event is on October 10 | Aldi

Sunday October 13 Specialbuys at Aldi

Laundry and cleaning specials are on offer from October 13 along with sweet treats.

An AO Spin Mop for £14.99 is the big item but there will be shelves full of useful Cif, Powerforce, Minky and Surf products. Sweet treat bargains from Skittles to Family Circle biscuits and packs of Penguin bars come in time for trick or treaters at Halloween.

Thursday October 17 Specialbuys at Aldi

Look out for luxury Winter home and pamper gifts on October 17. There will also be offers on fireworks, sparklers and savoury snacks.

Duvet sets from £16.99, candles, rugs, cushions and faux fur blankets will make this week a must for those wanting to spruce up their home.

Sunday October 20 Specialbuys at Aldi

More Winter home items are released on October 20. One of the most exciting products is a heated airer for £34.99 and a dehumidifier for £44.99. There will also be a fan heater for £24.99 in time for the plunging temperatures.

Thursday October 24 Specialbuys at Aldi

Toys galore on October 24 with everything from a trike for £29.99 to Bluey, Lego, Gaby’s Doll House and Barbie specials. Keep an eye out on the Specialbuys section for previews.

Sunday October 27 Specialbuys at Aldi

Christmas advent calendars will fill the middle aisle along with Autumn bedroom products of duvet sets and sheets from £7.49.

Thursday October 31 Specialbuys at Aldi

It’s full-on festive season as Christmas lights alcohol gift sets arrive at Aldi. Keep an eye on the Aldi Specialbuys section for previews in the weeks before they go on sale.

Expect Santa signs, musical festive village decorations, curtain lights and charming wooden displays.