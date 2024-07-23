Aldi has launched new Olympic themed Team GB Specialbuys | Aldi

Aldi launches new Kevin The Carrot toy in an Olympics themed Team GB range for Paris 2024 but other limited edition Specialbuys toy, gymnastics netball and football items offer big bargains.

Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot is faster, higher and stronger than ever before as a new Team GB limited edition toy but in true Olympic Games style, he’s got fierce competition. Team GB Kevin is ready to compete in a fetching Union Jack headband in this week’s Specialbuys release.

The new toy is only available from this Thursday - July 25 - along with a range of other Paris 2024 sports gear. But there’s also limited edition Team GB rubber ducks in four sporty designs that is catching the eye of collectors plus the chance for parents to grab savings on sports equipment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Aldi Olympic deals and where to preview the champion items so you don’t drop the ball.

New Kevin the Carrot toy at Aldi

Collectors will be clamouring to get their hands on the 35cm tall toy.

Normally restricted to Christmas releases, Kevin has been branching out to the rest of the year.

Kevin the Carrol GB Team special at Aldi | Kevin the Carrol GB Team special at Aldi

Team GB rubber ducks to collect

Slightly cheaper and just as eyecatching and patriotic are the Team GB rubber ducks from Aldi. They cost £3.49 each and come in four designs.

Shoppers can choose from a winning blue duck with a gold medal around his neck, another with a football, a red skateboarder and a basketball-playing duck. Aldi is already pitching them as one for collectors to find all four.

Team GB skateboarder duck from Aldi | Team GB skateboarder duck from Aldi

Paris Olympic Games and sports Specialbuys at Aldi

Olympics fans can also get Team GB water bottles in white, red or blue for £2.99 from Thursday. They have Paris and the Olympic rings emblazoned on them along with the British lion.

With hopes of medals from the British gymnasts, Aldi is selling a folding gymnastics mat for £24.99 for other young budding stars of the future.

Folding gymnastics mat in the Aldi Specialbuys | Folding gymnastics mat in the Aldi Specialbuys

There’s also a badminton set for £12.99 featuring two rackets, five nylon shuttlecocks, eight plastic cones and a foam ball in a bag.

A Children’s Speed Badminton set by Crane is also £12.99 with a similar contents.