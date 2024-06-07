Father's Day experience for 2024

A memorable experience day could make the perfect Father’s Day gift, and it might cost a lot less than you think. Here’s our round-up of some of the most interesting options

Buying a Father's Day gift isn't always easy. If he's already got too many tools, drawers full of gadgets, or a cupboard full of single malt whisky, you're soon going to run out of new ideas.

It might be worth considering a gift experience instead. Rather than wrapping up another item he's just going to shove in a shed, why not create some memories? Many of these experiences can be undertaken together, so a bit of family bonding might be on the cards.

From paintballing to private dining, and from supercar driving to spa days, there's something for every dad out there these days, with a range of experiences as diverse as your imagination.

Sedate dads could be treated to a concert or a sight-seeing tour, while the more adventurous dads might want a bungee jump or even a parachuting experience.

Here are some of our favourite experience day gifts, with prices to suit all budgets and requirements.

Choose from a selection of iconic cars

Help your dad rekindle his motoring mojo by swapping his Mondeo for a Mustang with this charming experience, driving an iconic car of the past.

With a selection of circuits to choose from, and a range of cars that includes everything from a MkI Ford Escort to a Shelby Cobra, there's bound to be something to suit your dad's desires.

The best bit though, is there's a big discount at the moment, bringing the usual £99 price down to just £25 - making it one of the cheapest experiences out there.

Supercars on a race track... What's not to like?

There are 11 locations to choose from and a range of rather special cars, so if you're keen to treat your pops, but you don't want to miss out on the fun, this is the one to go for.

Chase and compete in a tech-filled race

If you've spent enough hours playing Mario Kart with your dad, why not transfer your skills to the real world? This relatively cheap experience blends cutting-edge technology with traditional indoor karting to create a unique and exciting battleground.

Hosted by Teamsport at a variety of locations, the experience is aimed at two people, so you and your father can go head to head, and maybe even settle some old scores.

Everything you need is provided, but I'd advise you to always take your own balaclava to a karting track if you have one. The price includes two 15-minute sessions for each of you, so it's very good value.

Blacksmith skills and a keepsake

Hands-on dads will absolutely love this opportunity to learn a new craft and to come home with their very own forged knife.

It's a day-long session in the Herefordshire countryside, in which craftsmen will explain the entire process of creating an exquisite kitchen tool, from the design stage to the final polish.

Blacksmiths will help at every stage of the process, and even invite you to create your own design. Practical dads will love getting their hands dirty, and they'll have a wonderful, useful keepsake at the end of the day too.

Spend a day with cute animals like meerkats

Indulge your dad's cute and fluffy side with this experience, spending a day with an animal of his choice at a zoo or wildlife park.

The options include swimming with a crocodile, which might not suit everyone, but spending time with meerkats might be more palatable. Or perhaps a llama trek might be more suitable.

Locations of this experience will vary on the animal chosen, as will the amount of time you get, but it's a very thoughtful present for just £69.

Battle Proms Classical Summer Concert

Price: £98, from Red Letter Days

The Battle Proms Concerts are a patriotic riot for the senses

Two people are included in the price for this magical concert experience, so you can go along with Dad, or send him with Mum, or he can choose a mate to take with him.

The Battle Proms take place over the summer at Blenheim Palace, Burghley House, Hatfield House, or Highclere Castle and they're on specific dates, so make sure he'll be able to go.

The two-hour orchestral programme of classical music is complemented by a cavalry display, a free-fall parachute display and an aerial display from the legendary Grace Spitfire.

Price: from £169, from Virgin Experience Days

A balloon flight is a genuinely magical experience

Hot air balloon rides are one of the most magical and memorable experiences you can gift to someone. They're not cheap, but money can be saved if you go for a weekday morning flight. You'll also need to be available for the flight at relatively short notice, as it's very weather-dependent.

But when you finally take to the air you'll be rewarded with one of the most spectacular views of the countryside around you, and floating across the sky in complete silence is an incredible feeling.

The landing can be a bit of a challenge, but the pilot knows what he or she is doing, and it's all part of the fun.

Rifles, pistols, and a taste of the Wild West

Get ready to exchange some cliches and puns as you strap on your britches and get gun-slinging with this Wild West experience.

Firing rifles and pistols might sound like a scary experience, but these are immaculate replicas, and powered by air, rather than gunpowder. So no loud bangs, but a faithful representation of the power and feel of some of the iconic guns from the cowboy movies.

This is an experience for two, so you can both spend a few hours knocking down targets and honing your sharp-shooting skills. You can even try on authentic costumes, if you feel that way inclined.

Bring the whole family along for some intense action

Dad can take the whole family out for a walk in the woods with this four-person experience - and then enjoy blasting each other with powerful weapons.

Paintballing is huge fun, and this is a really cheap way to get out there and give it a go. You might want to budget for topping up the included stash of 100 paintballs, especially if you have a family grudge to settle, but £30 for four people is a bargain.

Just remember to dress appropriately, as paintballs really sting when they hit light clothing. Overalls are included but, trust me, they only do so much. And it only takes one bitter sibling to cover you in bruises.

Unleash your inner Viking!

Two people can try out the surprisingly popular pastime of axe throwing, which is honestly so much more fun than it sounds.

Dating back to the 7th Century, you don't need to be built like a Viking to pull off the perfect shot, and it's easier than you might think to master the technique.

Getting the perfect score is a different matter though, and if you and your dad like to compete with one another, this is one of the best ways to build up your bravado.

A gift voucher means your dad can choose his own experience

If you're struggling to pick the right experience, or you’re not sure if your dad will be enamoured with your choice, why not get him a gift voucher and let him choose for himself?