A no-name brand and a suspicious RRP, but these £9.99 Buwy earbuds pack noise cancelling, Bluetooth 5.4 and a 40-hour battery – and reviewers are impressed

A set of wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5.4 and noise-cancelling should not come this cheap. But you genuinely can buy them for a tenner at the moment.

Amazon claims this is a 92% saving over the 'usual price' of £129.99 - but we can't find any record of them ever costing that much, so take it with a pinch of salt.

We've also never heard of the brand "Buwy" before, so we're not sure what to expect from these bargain buds - but buyers do seem pretty happy. There are only 34 reviews on Amazon, but it has a star rating of 4.7, which is quite impressive.

The recipe is all there, with claims of a 40-hour battery life, IP7 waterproof rating, an LED display, and even touch controls.

They even have touch-sensitive controls | Amazon

There's no wireless charging for the case, which is to be expected at this price, but the claimed eight-hour playback time sounds decent, and you even get an array of inserts to ensure they sit comfortably in your ears.

While it would be wrong to expect stellar sound quality from a £9.99 set of earbuds, most reviewers seem very happy with the performance.

Criticisms tend to focus more on the security of fitment than anything performance-related.

If you're on a tight budget and you need some wireless earbuds in your life, these could definitely be worth a punt.

Or perhaps you already have a posh set, but you fancy another set for when you're putting your expensive buds at risk, or if you're worried about them being stolen.

Either way, if you don't like them, Amazon will just accept a return. So there's not a lot to lose.

