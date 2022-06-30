Podcast host Dame Deborah James , known as BowelBabe online, has passed away with bowel cancer at the age of 40.

Following the news of Deborah’s tragic passing, fans are now looking to buy fashion items from her clothing line with In the Style in tribute.

The collection, which features t-shirts with the words Rebellious Hope across the chest, has already raised £1m for cancer research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’d like to buy one of the t-shirts and help to raise even more money for charity in Deborah’s memory then this is everything you need to know.

The late Dame Deborah James with her husband Sebastien Bowen.

What is Deborah James’ clothing line?

Deborah James launched a clothing line with online fashion brand In the Style in May 2022.

It features four t-shirts with the words Rebellious Hope across the chest.

All donations are going to Deborah’s BowelBabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

On 18 June, Deborah took to her Instagram page to announce that the clothing line had raised £1m for the fund.

She shared a photo of her posing with In the Style founder Adam Frisby and his partner Jamie Corbett alongside a giant cheque.

Where can you buy items from Deborah James’ clothing line?

You can buy all four t-shirts from Deborah James’ clothing line on the In The Style website .

The t-shirts are all available in four styles and colours; unisex grey, over-sized white, standard fit pink and gold foil fitted.

They can all be bought now in sizes 6 to 28 and are priced between £15 and £18.

From each t-shirt sale. 100% of profits will go to to The Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

What happened to Deborah James?

Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has kept her one million Instagram followers up to date with her treatments ever since, sharing candid posts about her progress and diagnosis.

Deborah James died on 28 June 2022 . Her family confirmed the news on her Instagram page and said she “passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.”

The full statement read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.

“Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives.

“Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.

“We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund

Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible.

“And a few final things from Deborah…“find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life. x”

Who was Deborah James?

Deborah James was a former deputy head teacher turned cancer campaigner from London.

She was honoured with a damehood in May 2022 after raising more than £6 million for charity after setting up a Just Giving page to raise funds for clinical trials, research, and increase awareness of the disease.

She had written for, and was featured in, a variety of publications including The Sunday Times, The Sun, Daily Mail, The Times, Grazia, Women’s Health and Marie Claire, and the Independent.

She also appeared as a regular co-host on Talk Radio and BBC radio London, and has featured and presented for BBC Breakfast, Lorraine, Sky News, Victoria Derbyshire, Stand up to Cancer and The One Show.

Deborah also penned a bestselling book titled “F*** You Cancer”, which is a self-help guide to living your best life with cancer, and was presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C.