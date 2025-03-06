Shop the makeup brand loved by Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle and get their glowy look

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Writer

Published 6th Mar 2025, 09:51 BST
Shop the makeup brand loved by Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle and get their glowy look | Getty

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle both love Charlotte Tilbury makeup - and you can shop their go-to beauty products on Amazon with discounts of up to 42% off. See their favourites and shop the deals now

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle both favour a natural makeup look—and it turns out they share a go-to brand. Shop their favourite products now on Amazon.

Makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury has a long list of celebrity fans from the royal ladies to model Kate Moss and pop superstar Kylie Minogue. The Charlotte Tilbury brand believes that everyone should be able to feel and look confident and beautiful.

But did you know you can shop many of their iconic products from Amazon? The online retailer has a huge range of Charlotte Tilbury products with many of them on offer and up to 42% off the recommended retail price.

1. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Iconic Mini Lip Trio Kit £27.39

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Iconic Mini Lip Trio Kit £27.39Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Iconic Mini Lip Trio Kit £27.39
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Iconic Mini Lip Trio Kit £27.39 | Amazon

According to reports Catherine, Princess of Wales has used the matte-lipsticks from the brands collection. The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Iconic Mini Lip Trio Kit £27.39 (was £36.50) is currently on offer with 25% off the original price. The set includes three of the most-loved shades: Pillow Talk Original, Walk of No Shame, and Supermodel.

2. Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash Primer £15.98

Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash Primer £15.98Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash Primer £15.98
Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash Primer £15.98 | Amazon

Meghan Markle has previously used the Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash Primer £15.98 (was £20.49 22% off). The primer smoothes, hydrates and blurs the look of imperfections and fine lines for a gorgeous, glowing finish.

3. Pillow Talk lipstick kit £28.56

Pillow talk lipstick £28.56Pillow talk lipstick £28.56
Pillow talk lipstick £28.56 | Amazon

Speaking to Elle, Meghan Markle’s makeup artist revealed she used the infamous Pillow Talk lipstick £28.56 on the Netflix star for her Time magazine shoot with husband, Prince Harry.

4. Hollywood Flawless Filter Foundation by Charlotte Tilbury £47.90

Hollywood Flawless Filter Foundation by Charlotte Tilbury £47.90Hollywood Flawless Filter Foundation by Charlotte Tilbury £47.90
Hollywood Flawless Filter Foundation by Charlotte Tilbury £47.90 | Amazon

As a beauty writer - and beauty addict. I use Charlotte Tilbury makeup in my daily routine. The products give a natural glowing finish that lasts all day. It’s also the most duped brand in the beauty industry and it's no wonder as the products are sensational.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara £14.99Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara £14.99
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara £14.99 | Amazon

My favourite products to use daily are the Hollywood Flawless Filter Foundation by Charlotte Tilbury £47.90 and the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara £14.99 (was £19.97) 25% off is one of the best mascaras I’ve ever used. I also use the Beauty Light Wands £17.50 (was £30 42% off) for contouring and highlighting.

5. Magic Cream £139.99

Magic Cream £139.99Magic Cream £139.99
Magic Cream £139.99 | Amazon

The best-selling Magic Cream £139.99 (was £195 28% off) is on my beauty wish list - fingers and toes crossed. I can't wait to try this after hearing such good reviews.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Related topics:AffiliatesBoostRoyalsMeghan MarkleKylie MinogueCharlotte Tilbury
