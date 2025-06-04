The VW California Ocean is perfect for outdoor living | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As we all get ready for summer adventures, BOTB has launched a prize draw to win a £65,000 VW camper van and £20,000 cash – all for as little as 17p a ticket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just in time for the start of summer, dream car giveaway company BOTB has announced its latest bargain prize draw - and it's a chance to win your very own camper van. With entries currently just 17p each.

And it's not just any camper van either, it's a VW California Ocean + worth £65,000. This is a premium factory conversion, and it includes VW's pick of quality accessories.

And the lucky winner will not only drive off into the sunset in their own home-from-home, they'll also be handed a suitcase of cash containing £20,000 - more than enough for a long road trip.

The winner will also receive £20,000 in cash | BOTB

The California Ocean series is built for adventure, with an 80-litre fuel tank, an outdoor shower connection, stove top, internal bed, and a pop-top roof with a further sleeping area.

Finished in Metallic Bay Leaf Green, the prize vehicle is a 2023 model with only 8,000 miles on the clock, and it's valued at £65,000 - so including the cash prize it's a pot worth £85,000.

In case you didn't want the camper, there is a cash alternative of £66,000.

The interior has everything you'll need for off-grid living | BOTB

Tickets are currently discounted by 15% as an "early bird" offer at the time of writing, and they will go up soon. But they'll still only cost 25p.

To find out more about the prize, or how to enter, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Butlins just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play – and your kids will go wild

Looking for a family getaway that delivers maximum kid-energy burn-off and a bit of peace for the grown-ups? 🎉 Butlins has just opened its biggest-ever Soft Play centre – and it’s a whopper. 🧸 Four storeys tall, 3,000 square feet wide, and filled with colourful themed zones inspired by the Skyline Gang – it’s all included in the price of your day pass or break.

👟 Ready to dive in? Click here to let the little ones loose 🌈