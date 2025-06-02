Butlins opens biggest ever soft play area just in time for the summer holidays | Butlins

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Summer holiday entertainment just got a lot easier with the new soft play at Butlins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready for a family getaway because Butlin’s has just raised the bar at its Bognor Regis resort . Love them or hate them soft plays are good for one thing and that's keeping your kids entertained whilst you sit down with friends to enjoy a hot coffee and chit-chat.

The new soft play has launched just in time for the summer holidays. The popular British holiday destination has opened its biggest-ever indoor Soft Play centre , alongside a charming new Puppet Theatre space .

Spanning a huge 3,000 square feet and soaring up to eight metres high, this new Soft Play extravaganza is a dream come true for kids. The four-storey structure, invites children to explore and interact through slides, log ramps, cargo nets and sensory activities. And for the adult’s, there’s a brand-new seating area, with refreshments available so you can sit back and relax.

Butlins New soft play | Butlins

Alongside the vibrant new Soft Play, Butlin’s Bognor Regis has also opened the doors to a delightful Puppet Theatre. Free to all families staying on resort or visiting for the day, Puppet Castle brings classic string puppet magic to the modern stage with a line-up of all-new shows in 2025. These family-friendly performances promise giggles and gasps in equal measure, offering a charming way to wind down after a day of adventure.

This dual opening is part of a £1.8 million investment into the Bognor Regis resort and it doesn’t stop there. Earlier this year, Butlin’s launched several major new attractions across its resorts, reinforcing its position as the Home of Entertainment for families across the UK:

Bognor Regis is now home to PLAYXPERIENCE, a £15 million, 50,000-square-foot indoor activity centre with nine immersive gaming zones.

Minehead unveiled a new £2.5 million SKYPARK, an inclusive, interactive playground for children of all abilities.

Skegness saw the arrival of 128 new Premium Lodges in the scenic Maple Walk village, part of a £12 million upgrade to family accommodation.

Why Bognor Regis Should Be Your Next Family Holiday

With its coastal charm, top-tier entertainment, and now the most impressive Soft Play centre Butlin’s has ever built, Bognor Regis is fast becoming the UK’s ultimate family resort destination.

Whether you're planning a weekend escape or a longer school holiday break, Butlin’s Bognor Regi s promises excitement, value, and unforgettable memories for every member of the family.

Where will you land? Wowcher’s £199 beach holiday could take you to the Maldives (aff)

Not sure where to go on holiday? A new deal from Wowcher could make the decision for you – and potentially save you hundreds.

The Mystery Beach Holiday offer includes return flights and hotel accommodation for just £199 per person. You won’t know the destination until closer to departure, but options include the Maldives, Mauritius, St. Lucia and several other popular sunshine spots.

It’s a gamble, but for the price, many see it as a fun and affordable way to book a last-minute escape. Plus, the package covers everything major – you just turn up at the airport.

Click here to see the full Wowcher offer and book your mystery holiday – availability is limited and these deals tend to go quickly.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now