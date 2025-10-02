This brown faux suede jacket from New Look is the retro comeback you need | New Look

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A look at the hottest new fashion trend for autumn and how to wear it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seventies are back and they’re looking better than ever. This season, one piece stands out as the ultimate nod to nostalgia: New Look’s Brown Faux Suede Fur Trimmed Jacket £64.99. With its soft faux suede body and cosy fur trims, it channels vintage charm while still feeling fresh and wearable for 2025.

What makes this jacket so appealing is its versatility. The earthy brown tone taps into autumn’s natural palette, while the fur accents give it just enough drama to stand out. It’s the kind of coat that slips seamlessly into your wardrobe layer it over flared jeans for a full-on retro vibe, or pair with a simple knit dress and boots for a modern twist.

New Look’s brown faux suede fur trimmed jacket

New Look’s brown faux suede fur trimmed jacket | New Look

Beyond style, it also delivers on practicality. The faux suede is lightweight yet warming, making it perfect for brisk afternoons, outdoor dinners, or those in-between-weather days when a full coat feels too heavy.

In a season dominated by bold prints and oversized silhouettes, this jacket proves that sometimes the strongest statement is a subtle throwback. Whether you lived through the seventies or are just borrowing its best bits, this piece is proof that retro never really goes out of fashion it just gets reinvented.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here