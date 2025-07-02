BOTB's 911 is 10 years old, but it looks factory fresh and it's only covered 33,000 miles | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB’s latest car giveaway is a 520bhp Porsche 911 Turbo convertible worth £75,000 – and someone will win it next week for just 6p.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This amazing Porsche 911 Turbo convertible will be turning up on someone's driveway next week - and it will have cost one lucky person only 6p.

It's the latest prize being offered by BOTB, which gives away dream cars every week, and it's worth a cool £75,000.

Finished in classic Porsche red, the 2015 model has just 33,000 miles on the clock and it even has a bright red leather interior.

The red interior really completes the look | BOTB

With 520bhp from its flat six engine, the Turbo version of this particular 911 is one of the quickest Porsches out there. And its fabric roof can be retracted in seconds.

It's the perfect car for the summer then, but the winner will be offered either the car, or a £53,000 cash alternative if BOTB's presenters arrive at their door with it.

BOTB hasn't said how long the competition will run for, but expect the clock to start ticking soon, as plenty of tickets have already been sold.

Most people will choose to buy more than one, and you might as well at only 6p each, but the maximum number one person can buy is 600.

Click here to find out more about the car and to enter the competition.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133