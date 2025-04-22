BOTB's latest prize is absolutely life-changing | BOTB

A substantial, lavish house and a luxury car will be won by someone who buys a 99p ticket in BOTB’s latest big giveaway

A brand new home in a picturesque part of the country is definitely a dream prize, but a brand new home that comes with a free luxury car is beyond most people's wildest dreams - especially if you were to win it for 99p.

It's the latest big lifestyle prize from BOTB, the dream car giveaway company, and it follows a luxury pad in Cyprus that one lucky couple are now settling into.

This house, in Hampshire, is worth even more than the Mediterranean holiday home at £685,000 and it's ready to personalise because it's a new-build in a pretty development surrounded by 100 acres of serene parkland.

The winner will choose the kitchen finish they want as part of the prize | BOTB

The semi-detached, three-storey house is set across 1,670 sq ft of space, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a family kitchen and two living rooms.

On the ground floor is a large lounge, and a dining kitchen with patio doors overlooking the freshly landscaped garden.

A huge master bedroom dominates the first floor, with a large en-suite and a dressing area, and a second reception room sits alongside this.

The living room is incredibly spacious | BOTB

Three bedrooms can be found on the second floor, one of which is en-suite, with a further family bathroom shared by the other two guest bedrooms.

BOTB has been working with the developers, Brics Development to help the winner of the prize

tailor their new property to their specific tastes. The winner will be able to choose their own kitchen finishes, flooring, carpets and other touches.

Two of the four bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms | BOTB

Included in the grand prize will be complementary Silestone kitchen worktops, an integrated dishwasher, washer/dryer, and turf for the rear garden.

The development, called The Green, is in the Oxney Quarter of Bordon in Hampshire, close to award-winning spots like Frensham Pond, and with local farmers' markets, artisan makers, cosy pubs, charming tea shops, and vibrant cultural hubs on the doorstep.

It's less than an hour from London Waterloo via nearby Liphook station, and just minutes from the A3.

The garden will be landscaped before the new owners move in | BOTB

The new owners will have access to the exclusive Pavilion, overlooking the cricket green – perfect for drinks and dining – alongside tennis and pétanque courts, and a brand-new farm shop.

While the house is worth nearly £700,000, it is expected to attract a rental income of up to £3,000 - which means the winner could choose to reap a handsome income from their new asset. Or, if they'd rather, they could choose a cash alternative prize instead of up to £534,000.

And the house isn't the only prize on offer, because parked on the driveway of the new house will be a Land Rover Urban Defender.

You even get a free family car | BOTB

It's a £57,000 car with a with 300 horsepower V6 engine capable of sprinting to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds.

The 2021 model has only 46,000 miles on the clock and its diesel hybrid engine is good for a top-speed of 119mph.

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, you just need to buy a ticket - and they're only 99p. They're available in bundles, with up to 600 tickets on offer per person. You can even have a free postal vote, for the price of a stamp.

There are just under 20 days until the prize is drawn, and one lucky person will be handed the keys to the house and the car. Click here to find out how to enter.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133