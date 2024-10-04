Bluetti AC200L review: We test a portable power station you could run your house off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been living with the Bluetti AC200L

Portable power stations are becoming incredibly popular, because they allow us to run our electrical appliances wherever we are, whether or not we're near to a power supply.

From pocket-sized charging banks to suitcase-sized power houses, they've become a must-have item for a range of applications over the last few years.

One of the leaders in this space, Bluetti, has launched a new device in its range of camping and outdoor power stations - the AC200L - and it's so powerful, it could give you all the grunt you'd ever need.

Let's start with the headline figures. It has a 2,048Wh battery made of Lithium Ion Phosphate, which is just about the safest and most reliable battery technology you can get right now.

Bluetti says this will keep it going for more than a decade, and it'll be good for over 3,000 charging cycles.

Its inverter can pump out 2,400 watts, which extends to 3,600 watts in "powerlifting mode" - which means it has enough clout to boil a kettle, or it will power tools, electrical gadgets, small appliances, and even computers for hours.

Given its size and weight, it's best suited to motorhomes and caravans | Bluetti

Even though it's not billed as a home backup system, it has what it takes, then, but for a camping accessory, it's going to be able to keep you and your tech going for days.

This being one of Bluetti's bigger power packs, the charging input maxes out at 2,400 watts, which means - if you plug it into the wall - it'll top up to 80% in 45 minutes.

You can also charge it off solar, which I'll come back to, or through a 12v supply - albeit quite slowly.

It is, it has to be said, very large and very heavy. Weighing in at the best part of 30kg it's a cumbersome thing to move around. This means it's better suited to use in motorhomes, caravans, or boats, rather than as a companion in a tent.

It's another reason why it would be well suited for use as a home backup system. It genuinely has all the grunt it needs to power any device in your house, and it's less likely to be required in several different locations.

Having said that, repeatedly running high-draw appliances, such as kettles, will deplete the battery very quickly, and don't even think of plugging in an electric car - you'll struggle to give yourself much more than 10 miles.

Running less powerful appliances like a fridge, or an aquarium setup, or other devices you might need to provide emergency power to, will see it lasting much longer. And if you switch off the inverter and only use it for 12V applications, it could keep going for weeks, in theory.

The control panel gives you live data, monitoring inputs and outputs

There are four AC sockets, four USB sockets - two of which will pump out 100 watts a piece, and two car cigarette lighter sockets.

Every input and output is displayed on a smart LCD screen, and it can be monitored and controlled through a decent smartphone app, even remotely.

It is, then, an incredibly competent powerhouse and it could get you out of a pickle in a power cut, or it could provide all your electricity needs in a mobile workshop, or in a recreational vehicle.

The cost? Well, obviously, it's not cheap. At £1,599 it's pitched to compete with other larger power stations, such as the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max, or the Jackery 2000 Pro. These competitors have similar power output and input capabilities, but the Bluetti has an edge on solar input over the EcoFlow, and it trounces the Jackery's input speed.

It is, however, heavier than both of its rivals, and I'd argue it's not a very handy shape. The EcoFlow's double-handle design is better than the Jackery's top-mounted handle, and it's slimmer than the Bluetti AC200L.

On the whole, though, with this being the newer device, and benefitting from newer technology, it's a great proposition for those who won't be moving it around too much. And a deal currently offered by Bluetti brings the cost down to £1,399 - which makes it more palatable.

Solar Generator

Solar panels massively enhance the versatility of portable power stations | Bluetti

Adding solar panels to the AC200L is a very sensible choice, and there are plenty of bundle deals to keep the cost down. And that's good, because it is expensive.

The PV200 solar panel, for example, costs £269 at the moment (usually £399) and that's only going to give you a fraction of the power station's input capacity. Quite remarkably, the AC200L can handle up to 1,200 watts of solar input.

That said, the PV200 panels are a joy to use. They're one of the lightest and most portable 200-watt panels I've tested, they’ve very stable once propped up, and they have a decent conversion rate, which helps in the cloud-riddled UK.

Add-on battery

If you want to get really serious about your power supply, you can add an extra battery to the AC200L. There are a few options, but I've been testing the newly-launched B300K.

It's a bit of a monster. It adds a massive 2,764.8Wh to your power station, which will obviously allow you to power all your items for so much longer.

The B300K expansion battery is a stylish bit of kit, but it's a shame it only has one fairly tepid USB socket | Bluetti

Despite it having such a huge capacity, it's actually a neater shape and size than the other expansion batteries in Bluetti's range. This one also comes with the cutting-edge LiFePO₄ batteries, too.

That might explain why its launch price is £1,499 - although a special offer brings the price down to £1,099.

If you can afford it, and you have the space, you could actually add two of these batteries to the AC200L, which really would be a competent home backup system.

Usefully, the B300K can be used as a stand-alone power supply for anything that connects to USB-A. It's just a shame it's only a 12 watt output, when other Bluetti expansion batteries offer two USB ports and up to 100 watts.

But it's a smart piece of kit, I love the new design, and the current deal price makes it a very tempting addition.