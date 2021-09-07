Beer taps for home: dispense cold, crisp pints at home

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There’s nothing so refreshing as a cold, freshly poured pint.

And with winter on it’s way, bringing with it grim weather, the prospect of a home beer dispenser has become more attractive than ever. A cold, frothing pint right in the comfort of your living room? Bliss.

While in the past mini-kegs and their ilk have proven underwhelming (flat, warm beer, anyone? Thought not), modern home beer dispensers are an accomplished proposition.

From temperature control, to proper dispensing taps (akin to those in a pub), counter-top size, and handy refill systems - you won’t miss the pub at all.

Did we mention the savings? We probably should mention how cost effective these machines end up being. After the initial outlay, you’re cutting out the mark-up you get in any bar.

Pair up with some home-made cocktails and you’re in speakeasy heaven.

The Beerwulf Blade, including 2*8L kegs The Beerwulf Blade, including 2*8L kegs £425.00 frosty pints 5/5 This is our absolute favourite, both in terms of taste of the beer dispensed, and the ease of use. Simply install the beer keg, plug the Blade in, wait for it to cool (to a crisp 2 degrees Celsius), then pour and enjoy. The 8 litres of beer in the keg will stay frothy and drinking fresh, provided you keep the Blade switched on. It’s a quiet, discretely sized machine (two A4 sheets of paper laid side by side, and 47cm tall), compatible with many mainstream brands such as Tiger, Heineken, and Birra Moretti. No CO2 cannisters or extra equipment required, yet it yields professional pints. A joy. Buy now

Fizzics DraftPour Beer Dispenser Fizzics DraftPour Beer Dispenser £149.00 transforming regular cans 4/5 The Fizzics DraftPour Beer Dispenser is as cunning a machine as we’ve encountered. Successfully pitched on Shark Tank, it utilises soundwaves to transform a standard canned or bottled beer into a pub-grade draft pour. Gosh, it works - the body of the beer tastes creamier, the head foams perfectly. Especially great for Guinness. Buy now

The Krups Compact Sub The Krups Compact Sub £109.00 small and stylish 3.5/5 Small, powerful, stylish. The Krups Compact Sub is similar to the Blade only smaller and better looking. Energy efficient, it chills two litres of beer to 2 degrees Celsius, keeping it fresh for 30 days. Compatible with the same mainstream brands as the Blade. Perfect for if you fancy a half pint of an evening. Buy now