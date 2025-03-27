They came, they saw, they popped: What’s really fizzing on Amazon during Spring Deal Days
When Amazon says Spring Deal Days, most of us picture high-tech gadgets, TikTok trending beauty buys, or homeware that’ll have your mates asking if you’ve secretly hired an interior designer. But while you were scrolling for a new air fryer, the nation was quietly bulk-buying bog roll and battling over fizzy pop.
Yes, we’ve had a peek behind the (toilet) paper curtain, and the top sellers in Amazon’s Grocery aisle are less “artisan olive oil” and more “cola crate economy”. Let’s pop the lid off what’s actually flying off the shelves right now – and yes, we’ve included prices and links, because these deals are fizzing with value.
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 24 x 330ml Cans
The nation’s fizziest favourite – no sugar, no nonsense.
Price: £6.76: Shop Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
Diet Coke 24 x 330ml Cans
Still watching the calories? This one’s popping off too.
Price: £7.11 Shop Diet Coke
Pepsi Max No Sugar 24 x 330ml Cans
It’s giving cola wars – and Pepsi fans are showing up.
Price: £7.50 Shop Pepsi Max
Dr Pepper 24 x 330ml Cans
Twenty-three flavours and zero chill – this one’s not just for the edgy teens anymore.
Price: £7.60 Shop Dr Pepper
Velvet Classic Quilted Toilet Tissue 24 Rolls
Because when the deals are this good, even your loo roll deserves luxury.
Price: £8.50 Shop Velvet Tissue
Lindt Lindor Strawberries & Cream Truffles (200g)
Chocolate? In spring? Always. These are practically an essential.
Price: £6.84 Shop Lindor
Fanta Orange Zero Sugar 24 x 330ml Cans
The zingy one in the bunch. Less sugar, more sass.
Price: £7.12 Shop Fanta Zero
Andrex Family Soft Toilet Tissue 45 Rolls
Nothing says “I’m an adult” like bulk-buying posh loo roll with a puppy on it.
Price: £22.20 Shop Andrex Family Pack
Conclusion
So there you have it – the not-so-glamorous, extremely relatable truth about what’s actually topping Amazon’s charts during Spring Deal Days. Turns out, we’re all about the pop, the fizz, and, occasionally, the plushness of premium toilet paper. Who needs a fancy haul when you’ve got hydration and hygiene sorted?