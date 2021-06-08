Aldi’s pizza oven is back in stock - here is their best outdoor cookware for summer 2021

The best Aldi outdoor cookware for summer 2021

Show off your best outdoor hosting and cooking skills with a little help from these great gadgets from Aldi, which will help you make everything from perfect pizzas to sizzling kebabs.

The pizza-making process (As first published here, from Derek Adams)

If you want to opt-out of dough making, buy in some pre-made dough balls. This will not only save you a lot of time and mess, you’ll likely be happier with the results. We list some first-rate dough ball suppliers below.

Preparation is another important factor, as is the use of the best ingredients you can lay your hands on. There are great YouTube demonstrations on how to stretch and build pizza.

The best mozzarella to use is the type that comes in a bag of liquid, be it normal or Buffalo. Make sure you dry the pieces of mozzarella on some paper towel 30 minutes before baking or any remaining moisture in the cheese will turn the centre of the pizza into an unsightly pink pool of cheese and passata.

Best pizza dough providers

Granted, you will have to order a dozen or so dough balls at a time but they keep for ages in the freezer. Simply defrost in the fridge overnight, take them out a few hours before to reach room temperature and cover with a damp tea towel to proof.

Massarellas : Massarellas is based in Yorkshire and they ship their amazing Sourdough and Classic varieties to most of mainland UK.

The Sourdough version, especially, produces outstanding pizzas with mountainous crusts that are light as a feather.

Ooni : Ooni is arguably the most popular consumer-based pizza oven brand in the UK. It also ships top-notch semi-frozen sourdough pizza dough balls to your door – mainland UK only.

The minimum order is 24 dough balls but they keep for months and freezing doesn’t affect the final results, which are scrumptious.

Northern Dough : These dough balls can be found in pairs in most supermarket freezer sections. They’re not quite up there with the tough competition above but they are certainly the most convenient to buy.

If you’re after a pizza oven that’s a touch more professional - that will offer wood fire pizzas - check out our list of the best pizza ovens on the market

Gardenline BBQ Pizza Oven Gardenline BBQ Pizza Oven £39.99 This pizza oven will help you provide a delicious alternative to traditional BBQ food that everyone can enjoy. Portable with two carry handles, this barbecue pizza oven can be used on gas and charcoal barbecues to cook pizzas of up to 12 inches easily and effectively. Made of ceramic stone with an easy-to-clean stainless steel interior. Buy now

Large Stainless Steel Pizza Oven Large Stainless Steel Pizza Oven £49.99 Transport yourself to Italy in moments and create delicious wood-fired pizzas with this Large Stainless Steel Pizza Oven. The quick heat up time, which is just ten minutes, means you can be enjoying your homemade pizza in just a few minutes. The underframe provides additional space and the four wheels ensure you can move it easily around your outdoor space. This oven also comes with an ash cleaning brush, pizza shovel, pizza slice holder and pizza cutter so you have all you need to enjoy your food and keep your machine clean. This is an online exclusive product and can not be purchased in Aldi stores. Buy now

Ambiano 3-In-1 Kebab and Grill Ambiano 3-In-1 Kebab and Grill £29.99 This 3-in-1 grill is Ideal for grilling a range of foods such as meat, seafood and vegetables. The reversible grill has one flat side and a ribbed side. You can also make kebabs with ingredients of your choice using the nine detachable rotating skewers. It also features a variable temperature control, a detachable skewer rack and a removable drip tray for easy use and easy clean. Buy now

Ambiano Pizza Maker Ambiano Pizza Maker £29.99 Create your perfect pizza with this pizza maker, which features a large cooking plate to give you that authentic Italian crisp and golden base. This one doesn’t require the use of a BBQ and is Ideal for cooking up to 12" fresh, frozen and homemade pizzas in your home. It has a variety of features such as temperature and timer controls so you can be sure to cook it just right. Buy now

Gardenline Mini Kamado BBQ Gardenline Mini Kamado BBQ £79.99 This great quality gunmetal and ceramic mini outdoor barbecue features double wall insulation, powder coated hinge, chimney top and a temperature gauge. Prep all of your food favourites while it heats up and then be ready to cook them in approximately 15 minutes. Buy now

Gardenline 2 in 1 Grill and Fire Pit Gardenline 2 in 1 Grill and Fire Pit £229.99 This lovely piece of garden cooking equipment is designed to create some tasty treats and has a grill plate, raised grill grate, stainless steel wok and three wooden shelves. After sharing a delicious meal, you can have your friends and family gather round once the sun goes in and turn this grill into a fire pit to keep everyone warm and cosy. It black powder coated and durable. Buy now