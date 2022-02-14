Gardenline Hanging Egg Chair

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The milder weather we’ve been experiencing recently has had us all thinking ahead to the spring/summer and the warmer weather that’s coming.

When the sun does come out there’s nothing us Brits love more than basking in it - and the best way to do that is to invest in some lovely garden furniture.

One of the most popular garden furniture items available is the super stylish Gardenline Hanging Egg Chair from Aldi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chair can be used indoors or outdoors and has a weather resistant powder-coated frame, as well as included cushions for supreme comfort.

The good news is that it is on again now.

You’ll have to be quick if you want one though, as the last time the hanging egg chair was available to buy in 2021 it sold out extremely quickly and lots of shoppers struggled to get their hands on it.

When will the chair be available to buy?

Sales of the hanging egg chair commenced on 8am on Sunday 13 February, on the Aldi website only.

It’s currently still in stock.

The chair was released as part of the Aldi weekly special buys, which happen each week and offer people a chance to get some fantastic goods, including everything from kitchen gadgets to and clothing, at an even better price from the discount supermarket.

All special buys are available in limited numbers, and the hanging egg chair will be no exception, so you’ll have to act fast if you want one.

How much does the chair cost?

The hanging egg chair costs £189.99. Eagle-eyed shoppers will notice that this is a £40 increase at the price the chair was sold for last year, however given the rise of the cost of living it’s not surprising to see the price hike.

Given how popular the chair was last year, we don’t anticipate that the new higher price will impact sales, and the price is actually still very reasonable when compared to other garden furniture pieces.

In fact, due it’s popularity the chair was limited to one per customer the last time it was for sale, and we are expecting this to be the case again.

This year, shoppers are also being given the option to buy the chair with a cover, which will protect it from any sudden downpours, for an extra £10.

Why is the hanging egg chair so popular?

A variation of the Gardenline Hanging Egg Chair first appeared on the Aldi website in 2020, and it has been growing in popularity every since then.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we all invested more in our homes as we spent so much more time there, and the joy we take in our homes has continued even since restrictions were lifted.

The chair has also been endorsed by celebrities such as Stacey Soloman which have made them even more sought after.

Aldi describes the chair as ‘the ideal way to relax in stylish comfort’ and customers have raved about it, saying that they can happily swing away in it all day.

To check out even more great products, check out our home and garden page in our Recommended section which is regularly updated.