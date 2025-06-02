5 Affordable SPF for Face & Body from big named brands including Garnier and Bondi Sands | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These high-quality sunscreens won’t break the bank – from lightweight face fluids to easy-to-apply body mists, here’s how to stay protected on a budget.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sun protection is essential every day, not just on sunny holidays. Whether you're working outdoors, or heading to the beach, a good SPF can protect your skin from premature aging and serious sun damage. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend a fortune to get high-quality sun protection. These affordable options, protecting your skin has never been easier

1. Bondi Sands Fragrance-Free Face Lotion SPF 50+

Bondi Sands Fragrance-Free Face Lotion SPF 50+ | Boots

This ultra-lightweight lotion offers strong sun protection without any fragrance or greasiness. It’s enriched with soothing aloe vera and vitamin E—perfect for daily wear, even under makeup.

2. Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Face Fluid SPF 50+

Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Face Fluid SPF 50+ | Boots

Designed with a matte finish, this fluid is great for those who want high protection without shine. It’s gentle on skin, non-comedogenic, and absorbs quickly, making it ideal for everyday use.

3. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ | LookFantastic

A cult favourite, this non-greasy, ultra-light formula offers excellent UVA and UVB protection. It wears beautifully under makeup and is water and sweat-resistant—great for both city days and beach trips.

4. Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Dry Mist SPF 50+

Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Dry Mist SPF 50+ | Boots

This convenient spray delivers a fine mist that covers evenly and dries instantly. It’s a fuss-free solution for those who want fast, no-mess application with high protection.

5. Bondi Sands Fragrance-Free Body Lotion SPF 50+

Bondi Sands Fragrance-Free Body Lotion SPF 50+ | LookFantastic

Affordable, gentle, and highly effective, this lotion is water-resistant for up to 4 hours and doesn’t leave a white cast. It’s ideal for everyday use, especially for sensitive skin.

💪 Women 55+ are leading the way in healthy weight loss

A major UK study shows that women over 55 are seeing the best results from weight loss jabs like Wegovy and Mounjaro – and it’s not just the medication that’s working. According to research from Voy and Imperial College London, older women who track their weight and attend coaching sessions lose 53% more weight than those relying on jabs alone.

✨ Voy offers a personalised, medically guided plan combining prescription support with coaching and digital habit-building tools. Learn more and check your eligibility here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now