Jet off in style with these chic and comfortable River Island airport outfit ideas.

As the travel season heats up, River Island has dropped a fresh batch of stylish yet comfortable pieces perfect for navigating airports in 2025. Whether you're jetting off for a city break or a beach holiday, these new arrivals combine fashion-forward designs with travel-friendly comfort.

Whether planning a girls' trip to Ibiza or a romantic escape to Rome, these outfit suggestions will ensure you look chic at the airport and feel comfortable throughout your flight. All you need to do is plan what you will be packing in your suitcase.

Khaki Co-Ord Set

River Island's Khaki Premium Short Sleeve Oversized T-shirt £29 and Khaki Neoprene Maxi Skirt £26 co-ord set | River Island

Utility-Inspired Fits

River Island Beige Utility Collarless Bomber Jacket £59 and Khaki Belted Utility Jumpsuit £56 | River Island

The River Island Beige Utility Collarless Bomber Jacket £59 is a standout piece this season. Its lightweight design and practical pockets make it ideal for layering over your travel outfit, ensuring you stay stylish without compromising on comfort. Layer over the Khaki Belted Utility Jumpsuit £56 for the perfect outfit combo.

Jumpsuits

River Island Lyocell Cami Jumpsuit £38 (black/beige) | River Island

The River Island Black Lyocell Cami Jumpsuit £38 (also available in Beige) offers a flattering silhouette and ease of movement. A versatile piece that can be dressed up with sandals or paired with trainers and a denim jacket for a more casual look.

