In what could be the biggest and most spectacular event in WWE history, WrestleMania 39 takes over Hollywood boasting a star-studded match card. Night 1 - which aired on Saturday (April 1) - saw John Cena lose to Austin Theory, a great performance from YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI and much more, but what does Night 2 have in store?

Once again, the pay-per-view has been held across two nights on April 1 and April 2 at California’s sold-out SoFi Stadium. It was initially scheduled to be the venue of WrestleMania 37, but was relocated to Tampa, Florida due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road to WrestleMania has once again been exhilarating, coming off the back of a brutal Elimination Chamber and a Royal Rumble show which saw ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes and The Judgement Day member Rhea Rhipley win their respective rumbles. Fans in LA and worldwide saw Rhipley win the SmackDown Women’s Title on Night 1, defeating Charlotte Flaire.

One of the biggest storylines that has glued viewers’ eyes to WWE’s weekly iterations of RAW and SmackDown is the much-loved Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ feud with The Usos of The Bloodline. The team of Zayn and KO main evented the first night of WrestleMania where they defeated their rivals to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Most Popular

Major talking points heading into Night 2 of the ‘show of shows’ include whether or not Roman Reigns’ over 900-day reign as Undisputed Universal Champion will come to an end by the hands of Cody Rhodes. The ‘son of a plumber’ is hoping to finish his WWE return with the major championship after he left competitors AEW to join the company one-year-ago.

But what was the full match card of Night 1 and what should BT Sports and WWE Network viewers expect for Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, what time does it start in the UK and how can you watch it? Here is everything you must know this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WrestleMania 39 UK start time and how to watch on WWE Network and BT Sport

WrestleMania 39, which takes place over two nights on April 1 and April 2, will begin at 1am for WWE fans in the United Kingdom (on April 2 and April 3 respectively). Both cards will continue on into the early hours of the next morning.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes as he defends his over 900-day reign as Undisputed Universal Champion - Credit: Getty Images

To watch the show, you can sign up for the WWE Network which grants you access to WrestleMania 39 live, as well as its full library of previous shows and matches. At a price of £9.99 per-month, sign up via the official WWE website .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are a traditional wrestling fan and prefer to opt for the pay-per-view model, WrestleMania 39 will also be available through BT Sport Box Office at the cost of £19.95. To sign up and purchase, visit the BT Sport website

WrestleMania 39 full match card for Night 1 and Night 2

WrestleMania will go Hollywood for one final time with Night 2 which airs on Sunday, April 2 - Credit: WWE

Night 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena – for WWE United States Championship

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla) – Men’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – for WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Night 2

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Edge vs. ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor – Hell in a Cell match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville – Women’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka – for WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes – for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Will Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson be at WrestleMania 39 in California?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39 in California - Credit: Getty Images