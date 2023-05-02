Two schoolchildren have been left injured with gunshot wounds following a horror shooting near a UK play area. Emergency services rushed to the scene following the broad daylight shooting at Shelley Road in Bushbury, Wolverhampton at 3pm on Monday (May 1).

The 15-year-old schoolboy was found with a gunshot wound to his leg while the 11-year-old girl was discovered with similar injuries in nearby parkland. They were taken to hospital in a stable condition where they remain today (Tuesday, May 2).

West Midlands Police said it was believed shots were fired from two cars - a suspected stolen black Mini and a grey Ford Focus - which were involved in a chase. Officers later found the Mini abandoned in Third Avenue and the vehicle has since been seized for forensic investigations.

A force spokesperson added: "We’re conducting quick-time investigations with officers making house-to-house enquiries and CCTV footage is being retrieved and reviewed. The scene remains cordoned off today as forensic examinations continue and our teams are carrying out increased patrols in the area.

"Our officers are also liaising with partners in local schools as we understand how upsetting an incident like this can be. We know it is shocking, especially in a residential area, and it is a priority for us to establish what happened and who is responsible.

"We’d ask anyone who was in the Bushbury area yesterday afternoon to check their dashcam and doorbell footage as they may be able to assist with our on-going enquiries."

The headteacher of nearby Elston Hall Primary School, which backs on to the play area, sent a letter to parents to reassure them following the shooting. She wrote: "You may be aware that there has been a serious incident on the Shelley Road park at the rear of school today.

"This has caused a huge amount of shock and upset to our school community and in particular the families involved. I have been in contact with the police this evening who have informed me that school can open tomorrow but the Shelley Road car park will be closed.

The scene today at Shelley Road play area in Wolerhampton where an 11-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were injured following a double shooting.

"Staff will be on hand tomorrow to provide support for children if they need it. Thank you for your understanding." A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.12pm to a shooting nearby to Shelley Road and Three Tuns Lane in Bushbury, Wolverhampton.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a boy and a girl with serious injuries that were not life threatening.