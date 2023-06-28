An urgent manhunt has been launched after two men were caught on CCTV chasing a victim and trying to attack him with a machete. Detectives have released still images from the footage in the hope the public can help to identify them.

Greater Manchester Polic e said the terrifying incident happened on June 5 when officers were called to Alder Avenue in Wigan after reports of a “disturbance”. The force added that two males are believed to have “chased the victim with a machete” and tried to attack him with it.

One of the men was pictured holding what appears to be a machete. He is wearing an orange vest and black shorts.

The second man is dressed in a grey tracksuit, with a white t-shirt emblazoned with a black square.

