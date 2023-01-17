BBC soap opera EastEnders regularly airs at specific times of the day, which means it is always susceptible to a schedule shake-up around the time of major sporting events. Sadly for soap fans, this is now the case once again, as the British broadcaster’s FA Cup coverage means that an episode has been cancelled.

The clash between two Premier League sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, has taken the broadcast slot on Tuesday (January 17). It is a replay of the first FA Cup third round game, which ended in a score-draw.

EastEnders has seen a lot of cancellations, longer episodes and days without the long-running soap recently. Huge events such as the death and funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar led to a shift in the broadcast to Albert Square.

It has been gaining a lot of interest over the lead-up to Christmas and the New Year. Danny Dyer’s Mick Carter recently left the show in a festive special that saw a viewership of over four million, while the emotional storyline of Lola Pearce’s cancer diagnosis continues into 2023.

As a way to counteract the disruption to its television schedule, the BBC normally release episodes and box sets early on BBC iPlayer so viewers can still keep up with the goings on in East London. Here is everything you need to know, such as whether EastEnders is live on TV tonight and when it will next air.

Is EastEnders on TV tonight?

Due to BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup third round replay of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool, EastEnders will not air on BBC One on Tuesday (January 17). To check if the episode has been released early, visit the BBC iPlayer website.

When is EastEnders on next and throughout the week?

