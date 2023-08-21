EastEnders fans will be devastated as fans of the BBC One soap will not be able to get their Monday (August 21) fix, as the show has been moved around this week in a slight schedule change. The long-running soap, set in London’s East End, usually runs from Monday to Thursday but is only set to air for just two days this week before explosive storylines begin next week.

The show is only airing on Tuesday and Thursday this week as the BBC will be providing live coverage from the World Athletics Championships on BBC One instead. The shake-up comes just days before Cindy Beale’s anticipated return.

EastEnders will air a double bill on Tuesday (August 22), before returning with another two episodes on Thursday (August 24) this week. On each day, the two half-an-hour episodes will air back-to-back at 7pm.

There will be no EastEnders on Monday, August 21 and Wednesday, August 23. But fans who want to stick to the usual schedule can, as episodes will be released on iPlayer as usual on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6am.