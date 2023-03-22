Boris Johnson is set to face the Privileges Committee this week to give evidence on whether he misled Parliament about Covid-19 rule-breaking parties. The former Prime Minister will attend the session and be questioned by the committee’s members.

The hearing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (March 22). It will be broadcast live on BBC Parliament and Parliament TV and gets underway from 2pm.

Partygate rocked the UK to its core in the months following the coronavirus pandemic as reports were made of parties and mass-gatherings attended by big name politicians and other people of power. All of this took place during a time when social come-togethers were prohibited in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Boris Johnson is understood to have celebrated his 56th birthday with Downing Street staff in the cabinet room in a gathering organised by wife Carrie Johnson. A number of other social gatherings took place, most notably a cheese and wine party, a ‘bring your own booze’ event, and a staff get together before Prince Phillip’s funeral in April 2021.

The 58-year-old Member of Parliament had denied any wrongdoing initially, but has since accepted misleading the house in a 52-page defence ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. Though Johnson strongly denies doing it on purpose.

Ahead of Boris Johnson stepping before the Privileges Committee, who are expected to quiz the former Mayor of London over several hours, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who is on the Privileges Committee due to be faced by Boris Johnson?

The Privileges Committee consists of seven members and is chaired by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman. The committee has a Tory majority.

Boris Johnson will face the Privileges Committee on Wednesday over the Covid-19 Partygate scandal - Credit: Getty Images

Overall it includes four Tories, two Labour and one Scottish National Party (SNP). Below is a full breakdown of who is on the Privileges Committee.

Andy Carter - Conservative Party MP for Warrington South

Alberto Costa - Conservative Party MP for South Leicestershire

Sir Charles Walker - Conservative Party MP for Broxbourne

Sir Bernard Jenkin - Conservative Party MP for Hawich and North Essex

Rt Hon Harriet Harman KC - Labour Party MP for Camberwell and Peckham

Yvonne Fovargue - Labour Party MP for Makerfield

Allan Dorans - Scottish National Party MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock