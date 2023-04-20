News you can trust since 1952
Where was Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast? Presenter missing and replaced by co-star after ‘old’ joke’

Naga Munchetty usually hosts BBC Breakfast from Thursday to Saturday, but viewers noticed she was missing from her post as she was replaced by a fan favourite.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST- 2 min read

Naga Munchetty was missing from the BBC Breakfast sofa this morning (Thursday, April 20), with relief presenter Nina Warhurst stepping in. The TV star normally hosts the news programme from Thursday to Saturday each week with her co-host Charlie Stayt.

This isn’t the first time Ms Munchetty has been missing from her role in recent months. The 48-year-old was absent for almost three weeks between February and March.

Fans couldn’t help but notice, with one person pointing out that the journalist had been seen on the programme “less and less”. Ms Munchetty also hosts a two-hour radio show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

It comes after cash-strapped BBC executives sent voluntary redundancy letters to top news presenters including Huw Edwards, Sophie Raworth and Nick Robinson. It is not known whetherMs Munchetty, who is paid more than £300,000 a year, received one of the  letters.

    Ms Munchetty wasn’t best pleased with a comment made by a co-star last Friday (April 14). Sports correspondent Jane Dougall spoke about the latest updates in the cricketing world, describing how the team had “78 years of experience”.

    Sharing her sports update, Ms Dougall said: “78 years experience on the pitch here, I love it. I love that the older players show the younger players how it’s done.”

    Ms Munchetty responded: “Don’t ever underestimate experience” to which Ms Dougall replied while nodding towards Naga and Charlie: “Exactly, there’s a coach full of it here.”

    “Thanks Jane, we’re old, thanks,” Ms Munchetty scoffed. However, the presenter did seem to take the comment on the chin as she laughed off the remark and ended the segment with a smile.

