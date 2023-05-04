The Wes Anderson trend is taking over TikTok, but what exactly is it? Over the past few weeks, the video-sharing platform has been flooded with whimsical vlog-style posts of users showing their days in a creative way.

Named after the American filmmaker Wes Anderson, the trend tries to encapsulate the eccentric and unique visual and narrative style of his movies. His distinctive work is evident throughout his many movies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You may be familiar with the filmmaker for his memorable body of work, which includes the likes of Fantastic Mr Fox and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Both movies saw the seven-time Oscar nominee put forward for several academy awards.

The filmmaker's unique way of putting his projects together has now inspired a new trend on TikTok. Referencing his particular style, users have shared videos of their holidays and even their work days.

Most Popular

We break down what the trend is and how you can take part, as well as some of the familiar faces who have already taken part.

What is the Wes Anderson TikTok trend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trend sees TikTok users try to mimic the cinematic style of American filmmaker Wes Anderson. This includes his distinctive visual features, such as characteristic use of colours, quick cuts and symmetrical shots.

The trend first kicked off in the US as Brooklyn photographer Ava Williams documented a train journey in the style of the filmmaker. The post has since amassed more than 13 million views and has sparked others to make their own videos across the world.

The #WesAndersonTrend hashtag has since been populated with videos of TikTok users recreating their own versions. The videos inspired by the filmmaker have since amassed almost 44 million views on the platform.

How to take part in the Wes Anderson TikTok trend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those wanting to try the trend for themselves may first want to get a sense of the filmmaker's distinctive style through watching some of his movies. There are also many videos available on YouTube highlighting Anderson's particular visual presentation of his movies.

Most videos begin with the text "You better not be acting like you're in a Wes Anderson film", which users can adapt to suit their particular situation. For example, showing their work day or going on a dog walk.

From there, a title sort of page takes over the screen showing key details like a particular place and the time. If you were taking your dog to the beach, you could write the name of the beach followed by the time in which you were there.

From there, you can take creative reign while trying to emulate Anderson's style in your own way, whether that's sticking to a particular colour palette or ensuring symmetrical shots. One tip to check your frames are symmetrical would be to enable the grid on your phone's camera. You can do this by going to the camera settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, when putting your video together for a final touch, you may want to use the Obituary TikTok audio. By French film composer Alexandre Desplat, the score features in Anderson's 2021 The French Dispatch.

Familiar faces who've taken part in the Wes Anderson TikTok trend

From TV stars to Members of Parliament, several notable figures have joined in on the trend. Here's a round-up of some of the familiar faces who have taken part:

Ant and Dec:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV legend Michael Barrymore:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad