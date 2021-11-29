Wetherspoons is dropping these drinks from its menu - and customers are not happy

Wetherspoons is making major changes to its drinks menu (Photo: Getty)

Wetherspoon will stop serving pints of Strongbow and John Smiths as part of a major shake-up of its drinks menu.

This comes after the company signed a huge 20-year deal with Budweiser Brewing Group, becoming its largest supplier.

It brings an end to the pub chain’s 41-year partnership with Heineken.

Wetherspoon had previously agreed long-term deals with current suppliers such as Carlsberg, Marston’s Brewing Company, Molson Coors and BrewDog.

The new deal has led to widespread changes to the Wetherspoons drink menu, which includes a number of omissions.

Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Bud Light and Leffe Blonde can now be enjoyed by pub-goers, as can Mike’s Hard Seltzer, Bud Light Seltzer and Bathtub Gin.

Strongbow and John Smiths pints will be removed from Spoons menus, leaving many customers disappointed.

Strongbow and Strongbow Dark Fruits are set to be replaced by Stowford Press Apple and Stowford Press Mixed Berries from December 15.

John Smiths bitter will be replaced by Worthington’s bitter.

Wetherspoons customers took to social media to react to the changes, with many complaining about the changes.

One Twitter user wrote "Budweiser is disgusting" while another wrote: "Oh no wetherspoons are getting rid of strongbow".

In a statement, Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin said: “Budweiser Brewing Group UK will now become our biggest supplier, with new beers Budweiser, Corona and Leffe Blonde, in addition to their existing products, Stella Artois and Bud Light - as well as a range of bottled beers.

"We are also pleased to have agreed long-term supply deals with BrewDog, Westons Cider, Carlsberg and Molson Coors.

"Wetherspoon will continue to sell a wide range of traditional ales and craft beers from regional and micro brewers at competitive prices.

"We’re very pleased to have such a brilliant group of brewers supporting our efforts.”