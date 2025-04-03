Watch: The real-life Barbie, the Million Pound Man and an inspirational author

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meet the 86-year-old hero who raised over £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support, an author who re-discovered herself after facing health challenges, and trend-setting influencers and designers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share gripping stories from around the UK. Our quirky episodes and mini-documentaries explore extraordinary people, places and events.

John Burkhill: The Million Pound Man

86-year-old John Burkhill, known as The Man With The Pram, has raised over £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support. The local legend has taken part in more than 1,000 races in support of the charity, including London and New York marathons. In an exclusive Shots! TV documentary, we hear from the man himself and discover how one person has made such a difference. Watch Real Life Heroes: John Burkhill: The Million Pound Man to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unconventional Brits: Episode 34

In the Unconventional Brits series, we follow the real lives of some of the most extraordinary people, hobbies and places in the country. In this episode, we find out how health issues led a woman to re-discover herself and become the author of Too High to Function. We also meet some retro food and model trains enthusiasts and discover a restored nuclear bunker. You can watch Unconventional Brits: Episode 34 to find out more.

Caught on Camera: Quirky fashions and extraordinary designers part 2

In the second of a two-part series, we take a look at vintage fashion lovers and unique clothing designers. In the episode, we meet a textile student upcycling her late grandfather’s clothes, a 1960s vintage-lover and the real-life Barbie who models her car, clothes and dream house. You can watch Caught on Camera: Quirky fashions and extraordinary designers part 2 to find out more.

Go to Shots! TV or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Keep up with our latest videos, episodes and series by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here .