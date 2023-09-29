Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany’s limited edition Ford Mustang GT-California is currently on sale in the UK. The Manchester City legend and current Burnley manager first put the car on the market in 2019 - he is still the only previous owner.

The limited edition muscle car is a 2008-built, supercharged V8 Shelby GT-California which has been put on the automotive marketplace, Auto Trader via DSH Motors for £59,999. The bumble-bee motor is one of only 215 made, has only 3,000 miles on the clock and is fitted with a Ford Racing Power Upgrade Package.

Erin Baker, Auto Trader’s editorial director commented, “With nearly 450,000 cars for sale on our marketplace every day we get to see an exciting array of vehicles for sale, often being sold from very well-known people, ranging from Premier League footballers to royalty.

“With over 75 million visits on our site each month, we have no doubt Vincent’s stunning and unique Ford Mustang will be snapped up in no time!”

