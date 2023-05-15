Vernon Kay was praised on his ‘smashing’ Radio 2 debut after replacing legend Ken Bruce. The 49-year-old television and radio presenter kicked off his new weekday morning show on Monday, May 15.

He played his first song U2's Beautiful Day after telling listeners, "the adventure, let it begin – let's do this!.”

After playing his first track, Vernon said he was dedicating the show to his listeners: "This show's for you, it's not just about the capital, it's about what's going on in your world.”

A number of people applauded Vernon on his new show. One person said: “What a start @vernonkay you are smashing it. Beautiful Day by U2 was the perfect entrance song.”

Another person added: “@vernonkay absolutely brilliant songs to start off your new show.”

A third wrote: “Way to go @vernonkay. What a start! Great tunes and already dancing around the kitchen. Good luck to you @BBCRadio2."

Vernon replaced Ken Bruce on the radio show after the broadcasting veteran moved to Bauer's Greatest Hits Radio in April.

Ahead of his debut Vernon said: “To be hosting the new Radio 2 mid-morning show is a total privilege. It’s going to be an unforgettable start to what promises to be an amazing journey. And to have two music legends coming up in the Radio 2 Piano Room is a dream come true.”