Following the sensational ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial that got the nation hooked earlier this year, a new two-part film on the high-profile case will be launched on Channel 4 with a cast line-up that includes award-winning actor, Michael Sheen.

The film, called Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama , is reported to be based on transcripts from the infamous libel trial that involved footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy - married to Derby County manager Wayne Rooney and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy respectively.

Vardy sued Rooney for defamation after she publicly accused her of being the source of articles about her that were leaked to The Sun newspaper. The saga began on October 19, 2019, when Rooney attacked Vardy on Twitter, accusing her of betraying her trust for personal gain.

And now, the Channel 4 drama will depict “all of the incredible and unbelievable moments from a case that kept the public and media gripped".

The official synopsis says : “High drama, high stakes High Court defamation case…a case that had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight, where much like Rooney and Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press.”

Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney, Michael Sheen as David Sherborne, Natalia Tena is Rebekah Vardy, and Simon Coury as Hugh Tomlinson (Credit: Channel 4)

Wagatha Christie film cast

Chanel Cresswell, best known for her part in the This Is England series, will play Rooney, while Natalia Tena, a star of Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, will play Vardy.

Sheen, best known for his representations of real-life personalities such as Sir Tony Blair and broadcaster David Frost, will also feature as Rooney’s charismatic barrister David Sherborne.

Vardy maintains innocence

The new TV drama centres around the Wagatha Christie case between Rooney and Vardy. Image: Kate Green/Getty

Shortly after Rooney’s charges against Vardy, the nickname ‘Wagatha Christie’ appeared on social media. The moniker is a combination of the term WAG (Wife and Girlfriend of a High-Profile Sportsman) and Agatha Christie (a famous author known for her crime and detective novels).

The case was heard before the High Court earlier in 2022, which saw Vardy, 40, lost her case against Rooney, 36, because the judge found Rooney’s post to be "substantially true." Despite the ruling, Vardy has maintained that she did not disclose anything from Rooney’s private Instagram account to The Sun journalists.

She was also ordered to pay Rooney’s legal fees of up to £1.5 million after the judge imposed the penalty punishment, in part because Vardy deliberately destroyed WhatsApp chats and other evidence relevant to the trial.