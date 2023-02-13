If you’re an expectant parent and haven’t decided what to name your newborn yet, Valentine’s Day may be the best time of year to think about a romantic name for a change. A new study has shown that love-themed baby names are becoming increasingly popular but what is the meaning of each of these names?

According to the latest study by biotechnology company Smart Cells that provided the 2021 data based on the Office of National Statistics , Ivy is popular for baby girls with 2,245 babies registered with the name. Ivy, which symbolises eternity and faithfulness, was also worn as a wreath by newlyweds in ancient Greece to show their devotion to each other.

Meanwhile, Freya, which means the Norse goddess of love, beauty and fertility comes in second, with 2,185 baby girls having the same name in 2021. As for boys, David tops the list as the most popular romantic baby name as it means ‘beloved. This is followed by Caleb, a Hebrew name that means ‘faithful’, ‘whole-hearted’ and ‘loyal’.

The study also revealed the ‘unusual romantic’ girl names, with Amy, which means ‘beloved’ topping the list. However, Amy is becoming less and less popular each year with only 166 little girls given this name in 2021. For baby boys, Darrell is considered an unusual romantic name, which also carries the meaning ‘beloved.’

5 popular love-themed baby names for girls

Ivy - a wreath of ivy was worn by newlyweds in ancient Greece to show their loyalty and devotion to each other. Ivy symbolises eternity and faithfulness.

Freya - Norse goddess of love, beauty and fertility.

Mia - ‘mine’ and ‘beloved’.

Rosie - roses are the most romantic flowers and are often given on Valentine’s Day to loved ones. Rosie is a beautiful adaptation of the classic name Rose.

Mabel - ‘loveable’

5 popular love-themed baby names for boys