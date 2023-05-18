The UK is set to see warmer weather this week, with temperatures reaching up to 21°C in certain parts of the country. According to the Met Office , high pressure will dominate the UK’s weather in the next few weeks, with heatwave conditions possible by the end of May.

On Thursday (May 18), the forecasters said high pressure will bring ‘a lot of fine weather’ despite possible clouds and rain in Scotland and some parts of Northern Ireland. However, the weather in England and Wales is likely to remain dry, with temperatures reaching up to 21°C.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern predicts a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers on Friday, although many locations will remain dry and bright, and temperatures will rise as the country heads into the weekend.

He said: "On the weekend, there will be lots of fine weather, but then the next weather front comes, with rainfall coming through the occasional damp northwest and some parts of the UK. 20°C, 21°C in the south, and high teens further north."

And on Sunday (May 21), he said there will possibly be odd showers, but the mercury is expected to rise up to 22°C in Scotland and Northern Ireland. However, for many areas, sunshine is forecast, but the far southeast could experience cooler temperatures due to a brisk breeze.

The Met Office’s long range weather forecast also said the predominantly settled conditions should continue as the week progresses, with mostly fine and dry weather for many areas, although spells of more unsettled weather are possible in the northwest and far southeast.

It said: "Winds will generally be light but potentially stronger in the far northwest of Scotland and the far southeast of England. Daytime temperatures are expected to be generally close to normal or slightly above normal for this time of year.”

UK 5-day weather forecast

Thursday (May 18)

A dry and bright day for many, with some sunny spells Thicker clouds and patchy rain will slowly move southeastward across western Scotland and Northern Ireland through the day. An isolated afternoon shower is possible for parts of England. Feeling warm.

Overnight, outbreaks of rain will continue to move southeastward through the evening and overnight, reaching northern parts of England and Wales by dawn. Largely dry elsewhere, with clear spells.

Friday: (May 19)

Largely dry for Scotland and Northern Ireland, with sunny spells. Patchy rain for northern England and north Wales is easing. Sunny spells elsewhere, with perhaps a few heavy showers. Feeling warm.

Outlook for Saturday (May 20) to Monday (May 22):