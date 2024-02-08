Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children across the UK will soon be breaking up from school for February half-term.

While school breaks depend on the local council, most children break on or around the same date.

For the February half-term break, most children will break up from school on Monday, February 12 and will return on the following Monday, February 19.

Ahead of the summer holidays, the children will have another half-term break in May. This time off will start on Monday, May 27 and the children will return to school on Monday, June 3.

However, the summer holidays is the time off the children are most likely looking forward to most, as they get to enjoy a full six weeks off over the summer time.

Children will be off for a full six weeks this summer.

It also marks the end of an academic year, as the children will be moved into a new year group on their return to school in September.

Children will break up from school for the summer on Wednesday, July 24 and will return to school on Monday, September 2, meaning they will be off school for a total of six weeks.