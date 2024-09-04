Two-thirds of adults in East Midlands without an up-to-date will, charity warns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A staggering 68% of adults in the East Midlands either don’t have a Will or have one that’s out-of-date, a national Will-writing charity has revealed.

Will Aid’s poll, which surveyed more than 2,000 people across the country, found 53% in the region haven’t made a Will, and 15% admitted theirs did not reflect their current wishes.

Nationally, the figures showed 56% of people haven’t made a Will, with a further 11% whose Will is out of date.

Financial pressures seem to be holding people back - with 21% citing the cost of instructing a solicitor as the reason they haven’t sorted a Will.

Regional statistics for the UK based on the Will Aid Public Poll 2024

Other reasons included believing they had nothing worth leaving (27%), never finding the time (18.5%), feeling uncomfortable talking about death (16%) and concerns about the process being too complicated (16%).

Nationally, the average time since people last updated their Wills is six years, with nearly 20% admitting they’ve never updated theirs.

Only a third (34%) of those surveyed have updated their Will in the past three years.

Parents with children over 18 last updated their Wills an average of seven and a half years ago, while those with under 18s averaged four and a half years.

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid Campaign Director, said: "Making a Will is a final loving act for those you care about. It provides a clear plan and guidance for your family after you're gone.

“We know thinking about death is uncomfortable and considering your final wishes can be daunting, but not having one can lead to confusion and distress among family members and beneficiaries, at an already upsetting time.

"The statistics on outdated Wills are worrying, because circumstances change, and it's crucial to keep your documents up to date to ensure they reflect your current situation."

Sarah Louise Allen, of Tallents Solicitors in Mansfield, said: "Having a Will is essential for ensuring your wishes are respected and providing peace of mind for you and your loved ones and keeping that document up to date is vital, especially when circumstances in your life change.

“Common reasons for updating your Will might include the death of a relative, divorce or separation, having children or gaining stepchildren. We advise you to regularly review your Will to make sure it still outlines your wishes.

“Will Aid is the perfect opportunity to have your Will professionally drawn up or to have it updated, while supporting charities that help some of the most vulnerable people in the UK and abroad.

"Getting your Will drafted by a solicitor is the safest way to ensure it is done correctly and legally.

“This year, you can finally tick that task off your to-do list by securing an appointment with a participating Will Aid solicitor – it can be an in-person meeting if there is a participating firm near you, otherwise you will be offered firms that can do it remotely, so wherever you are in the UK, you can get your affairs in order through Will Aid this year.

“It’s a straightforward and easy process, allowing you to secure your family's future while supporting to important causes.”

The annual Will Aid campaign sees solicitors across the UK volunteering their time to write Wills throughout November.

Will Aid is a partnership between the legal profession and seven of the UK’s best-loved charities.

The initiative, which has been running for more than 30 years, sees participating solicitors waive their fee for writing basic Wills every November.

Instead, they invite clients to make a voluntary donation to Will Aid – a suggested £100 for a single basic Will and £180 for a pair of basic ‘mirror’ Wills.

Appointments are available from September 2, and you can sign up by visiting www.willaid.org.uk

Donations to the campaign are shared by Will Aid’s partner charities, which operate both here in the UK and around the world.

For more information on Will Aid and how to get involved visit www.willaid.org.uk.