Sir Trevor McDonald announces Nationwide 'thank you' fund - with millions to get £50

Britain’s politest broadcaster has made a return to the newsroom after 17 years to deliver a ‘ta duck’ to the nation with the announcement of a £600m ‘Thank You’ giveaway.

Known across the globe for his perfect pronunciation, the TV legend astonished viewers when he broke into slang, mirroring the modern words now used to show appreciation.

‘Cheers bab’, ‘ta duck,’ ‘you’re a lifesaver’ and ‘I owe you one’ were just some of the other quirky phrases on the veteran newsreader’s autocue.

Sir Trevor McDonald, 85, was encouraged out of retirement to announce The Big Nationwide Thank You, which will see one in five Brits receiving a share of a £600milion-plus fund simply for being a valued customer of the building society.

The ‘Thank You’ payment, three times the amount of the £195m biggest ever Lottery win and the largest single reward made by a British company, is to thank Nationwide members for helping it build up the financial strength to purchase Virgin Money.

More than 12 million qualifying Nationwide members will receive a £50 ‘Thank You’ from Monday April 7.

It comes as over half (55%) of adults polled said they don’t receive enough thanks these days. And 46% feel that people just don’t make time to show gratitude where it is due. Almost a fifth (18%) of Gen Z feel uncomfortable doing so.

Over a third (36%) of the 2,000 people polled on behalf of Nationwide just don’t think it’s important to say Thanks and 34% blame the distraction of social media or mobile phones.

Over a quarter (27%) think it is sufficient to fire off an impersonal text such as TYSM (thank you so much) while 13% are happy to just send an emoji. Just 6% would even consider treating someone to a thank you dinner.

The residents of Brighton, Manchester, and Bristol have been revealed to be the most thankful, saying the phrase 15 times a day - with one in ten (15%) admitting to saying thanks at least once a day without really meaning it.

National treasure Sir Trevor is now giving us all a lesson in the art of saying Thank You, whether it be in the traditional way or more informal phrases such as ‘Cheers Fella’ or ‘Thanks babe’.

Sir Trevor, who retired from presenting the News at Ten in 2008, is seen ‘going live’ to regional Nationwide ‘correspondents’ who express their appreciation to loyal customers from across Britain.

He said: “I was delighted to get the call from Nationwide to break this very special news to the nation. I think it’s so important for businesses to show some appreciation back to their customers, as without them they’re nothing. We all know a simple thank you can truly go a long way, so come on, let’s all say it more to each other”

Catherine Kehoe, Chief Customer Officer at Nationwide, said: “Our members are at the heart of what makes Nationwide a good way to bank, so when we profit, so do they. They have helped make us even stronger and able to deliver even greater value by acquiring Virgin Money, so we wanted to share a thanks back to them all in a truly nationwide way. Whether they save or spend their £50 we hope it goes some way to showing our appreciation.”

Top 10 ways Brits say ‘thanks’ in 2025:

1. Cheers – 42%

2. Much appreciated – 32%

3. I owe you one – 23%

4. Nice one / Ta la / Cheers mate – 19%

5. You’re a lifesaver – 18%

6. That’s so kind of you /Cheers bab / Ta duck – 18%

7. Appreciate ya / Cheers love / Thanks babe / You’re a gem / Nice one / Cheers fella – 17%

8. You’re a legend – 17%

9. Thanks a bunch – 16%

10. Ta very much – 14%