Travelodge has released thousands of rooms for under £35 to help cut costs this festive season. With Christmas markets underway and yuletide events a plenty, Travelodge has released the budget stays so visitors can discover some of the magical festivities across the UK without breaking the bank.

Starting from November till early January, the vast range of stunning cities and towns across the country provide a scenic settings for the perfect Christmas market. Chester’s Christmas market is situated in front of the Victorian gothic town hall and the mediaeval cathedral whileThe Lincoln Christmas market sits outside the 11th-century cathedral providing a majestic backdrop for the 280 stalls covering the cobbled streets.

UK Christmas market choices are endless and to help the pennies go further this festive season, Travelodge has released over 450,000 rooms for £34.99 across its UK hotels.

Travelodge has more than 580 locations throughout the UK so you can always find a hotel close to where you need to be. Over 200 Travelodge hotels now feature an on-site restaurant called The Bar Café – where you can enjoy breakfast, dinner and bar service.

Most Popular

The iconic unlimited Travelodge breakfast is bigger than ever and now includes a stack of pancakes with berry compote and bagels. Prices start from £8.99 and for each paying guest two children under the age of 15 eat for free.

Travelodge releases over 800,000 rooms for £32.99 to help Brits

Travelodge also offers a great value dinner menu offering a range of dishes including freshly made authentic stone-baked pizza, burgers, classics, curries and moreish desserts. With Travelodge’s Meal Deal, you can choose any main meal plus a side or dessert for just £12.75.

Visit the Travelodge website to book your festive getaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad