Three generations of family celebrate Mother's Day working at Iceland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A nan, mum and granddaughter are celebrating Mother's Day with a combined half century of service working side by side at Iceland. Roz, 79, and daughter Dawn, 57, joined Iceland in 1998 to work as caterers at the head office so were overjoyed when a third generation of their family got a job there too.

Kia Maddaford, 20, says it felt like fate when her mum came home to tell her a social media role had opened up in 2023. She got the job at Iceland's HQ in Flintshire, North Wales, meaning the family work in the same building, with Kia even visiting them when she needs a motivational pep talk. Roz says she's grateful she gets to work with her daughter and granddaughter and see them every day.

The queens of Iceland are celebrating Mother's Day with a combined 56 years of service and will be meeting up at the weekend and at work the following day. Kia, from the Deeside area of North Wales, said: “The best thing is knowing we are always there for each other.

“If any of us are having a rough day, we're only a few steps away. Not many people can say they've got their mum on standby for a quick pep talk at work. I'd already been working in social media for a few years when my mum came home and mentioned a social role had opened at head office.

“It just felt like fate as I was moving out at the time. So the idea of still seeing my family every day, even after leaving home, was kind of perfect. My mum was definitely buzzing too, she would've kept me at home forever if she could.

“For my mum and nan, it's always been about the people. Loads have come and gone over the years, but you never forget the memories or the ones that become family. My mum and nan are the strongest, most inspiring women I know. If I can be even half the person they are, I'll be happy. They've both set such a good example over the years, always grafting and helping others. It's made me want to do the same and make them proud. Knowing how hard they've worked, I never want to let the side down.”

Dawn agrees it's a pleasure to see her daughter and mum every day and is looking forward to them seeing each other both on Mothers Day and Monday morning too. Dawn said: “We couldn't be prouder of Kia. She's done brilliantly and she's absolutely right, it's a joy to be able to see both my daughter and my mum every day. We're planning a get together this Mother's Day and then no doubt we'll see each other on Monday morning too.”

Nan Roz says she didn't imagine her granddaughter would join her in Iceland but is so grateful she has. Roz said: “Who'd have thought all those years ago when I joined the team that I would have my daughter and granddaughter working alongside me. Not many nans get to see their children and grandchildren every day and for that I am truly grateful.”

Richard Walker, Executive Chairman of Iceland Foods, said: “Kia, Dawn, and Roz embody everything that makes Iceland special, hard work, dedication, and a true sense of family. It's incredible to see three generations working side by side, supporting each other every day. Their passion and commitment over the past 27 years is a testament to the culture we've built here, one where colleagues aren't just co-workers, they're family. As we celebrate Mother's Day, we couldn't be prouder to have them as part of our Iceland team.”