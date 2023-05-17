Thorpe Park has issued an update on its ‘all new’ Ghost Train ride due to open at the end of May. The new ride, which has been described as a “terrifying experience like no other” with live actors and multisensory effects will now be available to younger thrill-seekers as the new minimum height restriction has been reduced to 1.3metres.

Thorpe Park issued a statement to all rollercoaster junkies on social media. It read: “Our all-new Ghost Train opens on 26th May and we have some exciting news.

“We’re thrilled to announce a new minimum height restriction of 1.3m for all passengers! The attraction is recommended for ages 13+ but if you’re a little younger and feeling extra brave you’re good to ride.”

The next generation ride which goes by the name ‘Ghost Train’ is due to open on May 26. The Thorpe Park website describes the attraction as a ‘harrowing ride’ which will take thrill-seekers into the realms beneath Thorpe Park Resort.

“Depart the mortal world on a one-way ticket beyond the veil into darkness on Thorpe Park Resort’s newest ride experience – Ghost Train. But watch your tracks, death is always one step ahead,​​” the website explains.

Thorpe Park warns that “there’s nothing virtual about this petrifying experience, so prepare to meet your maker as you come face-to-face with horrors that dwell within.”

Thorpe Park’s new Ghost Train is due to open later this month - and now even more passengers will be able to ride it