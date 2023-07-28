Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley have announced their engagement. The Love Actually actor met Elon Musk’s ex-wife when they were working on the FX limited series Pistol over two years ago.

The pair then fell head-over-heels for each other and they officially announced they were dating last year. Talulah confirmed Thomas had got down on one knee and proposed via her Twitter account.

She wrote: “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!”

Among the wellwishers was Talulah’s ex-husband. Musk replied to the announcement, writing, “Congratulations!” with a red heart emoji.

Who is Talulah Riley?

Talulah Riley is an actress from Hertfordshire in the UK. The 37-year-old is known for starring in the likes of Pride & Prejudice, St Trinian’s, St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold and Inception.

Talulah is also known for marrying and divorcing Space X CEO Elon Musk twice. The pair first tied the knot back in 2010, only to get divorced two months later.

