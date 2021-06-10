The top 10 football fan rituals include wearing your lucky shirt and sitting in the same seat during every game

Routines were a true passion point for fans as 39 per cent of respondents stated they would follow their matchday ritual wherever possible.

A spokesperson from Dettol, who commissioned the research, said: “We know routine is an important component in adopting long lasting hygiene behaviours and it’s reassuring the research has found rituals are very important to football fans.

“This gives us confidence that by engaging the football community through rituals we can have a tangible impact.”

It also emerged fifth follow rituals purely out of habit, while 21 per cent do it in the hope it’ll bring their side good luck.

One in six have even passed down rituals to their children.