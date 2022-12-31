The Great New Year’s Bake Off: full line up and how to watch on TV, will we meet Matt Lucas’ replacement?
Will we see Matt Lucas’s eagerly anticipated replacement in The Great New Year Bake Off? Channel 4 has remained tight lipped.
Much like a citrus-infused tart one might make on the show, 2022 has been a bittersweet year for Channel 4 reality contest The Great British Bake Off. The show once again saw a Christmas special with a cast of celebrities trying their hands at baking, while former contestants will congregate once more under the tent for The Great New Year Bake Off.
However despite its continued success, the talk has remained on the surprise announcement by Matt Lucas that he would step down as a presenter of the series. Bookies have already given their odds who would take over the role with Birmingham comedian Joe Lycett the favourite.
But will we see Matt Lucas’ replacement make an appearance on The Great New Year Bake Off, which airs New Year’s Day on Channel 4? The broadcaster has remained tight-lipped regarding the matter - only confirming that series regulars Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Prue Leith will be part of the New Year’s special.
What is known though is the bakers that will be taking part in the special; 2020 contestant Lottie Bedlow posted on Instagram that she would be involved in the 2022 special a day after Lucas’s announcement. She wrote “"No I’m not the new Bake Off presenter... but I am back in the tent for the NY special! (if @channel4 are listening though I will 100% take the hosting job)."
It was later confirmed that Bedlow would be joined by 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar alongside 2018 contestants Manon Legrève and Antony Amourdoux. Will second time be the charm for the New Year’s contestants, or will they have to contend with soggy bottoms to ring in 2023 with?
How can I watch The Great New Year Bake Off?
The Great New Year Bake Off airs on New Year’s Day at 7.40pm on Channel 4 and will then be available through the All4 streaming service shortly thereafter.