The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Melissa Spalding. According to a national newspaper, the TV star has been in a relationship with the 38-year-old pub landlady for the past three years and is said to have ‘quietly proposed’ a few months ago.

Paul was previously married to Alexandra for 19 years, but they announced their split in 2017 over cheating allegations that saw him go through a £10 million divorce settlement. Following their break-up, he then dated 26-year-old social media influencer Summer Monteys-Fullam but they split in 2019. Paul is said to have asked Melissa to marry him earlier this year over Easter, but she has only recently started wearing her engagement ring publicly.

Sources close to the couple told the Daily Mail: “Paul proposed some months ago, but they have been keeping it very quiet since then. It’s only in the past month that she has begun wearing her engagement ring out in public, and sharing their news with friends.” The duo have not only remained tightlipped on their engagement but it’s also unknown if wedding plans are in the works yet.

It is understoodMelissa moved into Paul’s 18th-century £11 million farmhouse in April 2020 spending lockdown together after the owners of the pub, The Chequers Inn in Smarden, Ashford, put it up for sale. Friends have previously mentioned the couple claimed to be "madly in love." The baker was a frequent visitor to The Chequers Inn, where he is believed to have first met Melissa and in December 2019, after initially denying that they were dating, they made it official.

