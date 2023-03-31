The Finish Line BBC: Roman Kemp fronts brand new daytime quiz show with Sarah Greene

The BBC has announced a brand new daytime quiz show, The Finish Line, to be co-hosted by Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene. The format will see five contestants battle across a series of qualifiers and head-to-head races for the chance to win a cash prize.

Speaking of the new show, Roman Kemp said: “I’m so excited to be hosting The Finish Line, coming to BBC One later this year. I’m a huge fan of quiz shows and with this being my first time hosting one, I really can’t wait to get stuck in.

“I love that it’s a brand-new format but based on an iconic horse-racing fairground game. The show is set to be challenging and unpredictable; we know that viewers will be hooked!”

Co-host Sarah Greene added: “This will be fantastic fun and so I am really looking forward to working with Roman on this new format. It’s all about high-energy, high-drama racing and quickfire questions, and I’ll be bringing my A-game to ensure that Roman and the contestants are kept on the straight and narrow.”

